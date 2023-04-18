Best Internet Providers in Boise, Idaho

Whether you want a cheap wireless plan or lightning-fast fiber service, the Boise metro has plenty of options.
If you're hunting for an internet service provider in Boise, Idaho, you might easily get overwhelmed by the options. Between fiber, cable, wireless and satellite options, there's a lot to choose from -- all at wildly different prices.
We've done the homework for you and found that T-Mobile Home Internet is probably the best overall service for most people, thanks to its low price and simple setup. But there are plenty more to consider, especially if you're interested in super-speedy fiber or dirt-cheap wireless.
You have a lot of options for internet providers in Boise, from fiber to satellite to fixed wireless plans. They come in a wide range of prices and speeds, too. Here's how to pick the best one for you.
T-Mobile Home Internet beats out much of the competition with its customer-friendly perks: no contracts or data caps and one simple, affordable pricing plan that is easy to understand. It might not be the fastest option, but it earns a high rating overall with the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
T-Mobile Home Internet is available in most of Boise, serving plenty of homes on the west side of the city, East End, Southeast Boise and Hillcrest areas, as well as the Boise Bench. Its single pricing plan is $50 per month (or $30 for eligible Magenta Max mobile customers), with no equipment fees or contracts. It offers speeds of 33-182Mbps download and 6-23Mbps upload.
If your heart is set on fiber internet in Boise, you don't have many options. Quantum Fiber, a service offered by CenturyLink, is likely your best bet, offering two fiber internet plans depending on your needs, location and budget.
Quantum Fiber's service area blankets the whole of Boise, but you can check a specific address here. It offers two plans, costing as little as $30 per month for 200Mbps downloads or as much as $70 per month for 940Mbps. There are no data caps, but there is an optional $15 monthly equipment rental fee (which is included with the gigabit tier).
When it comes to bread-and-butter cable internet, Sparklight rises to the top. It's known for its straightforward, affordable pricing. It also offers pretty competitive speeds.
Sparklight is available in most of Boise and west out to Meridian and Nampa. The plans range from $40-$110 monthly, with no contracts or cancellation fees. There is an optional $13 per month modem rental fee. The speeds range from 200 to 940Mbps, depending on the plan. Data caps on the lowest plan are 700GB, but the top tier plan has no data caps.
If keeping an eye on the bottom line is your primary concern, Rise Broadband is worth checking out. Its base plan is just $25 per month, the lowest of any provider in the area.
Because it's a wireless internet provider, it's available just about anywhere in the Boise region, including rural areas. The basic plan offers speeds of 25Mbps, but you can upgrade to 50Mbps for $35 monthly. Both plans have a 250GB data cap, but you can remove the cap for an extra $10 a month. No contracts are required, and there is an optional modem and router rental fee.
|CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet
|DSL/Fiber
|$49-$70
|20-940Mbps
|$15 for modem/router rental (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless
|Fixed Wireless
|$49-$95
|10-100Mbps
|Router included
|N/A
|EarthLink Home Internet
|DSL/Fiber
|$55-$90
|12-1,000Mbps
|$13 equipment rental fee
|None
|1 year
|6.3
|Rise Broadband
|Fixed wireless
|$25-$65
|25-50Mbps
|$10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable)
|250GB or unlimited
|None, but required for some promotions
|6.2
|Sparklight
|Cable
|$40-$110
|200-940Mbps
|$13 modem rental (optional)
|700-1,500GB, or unlimited
|None
|6.9
|SpeedyQuick Networks
|Fixed Wireless
|$60-$165
|5-20Mbps
|None
|None
|1 year
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|33-182Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|White Cloud
|Fixed wireless
|$25-$75
|1-20Mbps
|$8-$12 (skippable)
|Unlimited for most plans
|None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months)
|N/A
In addition to the top providers we listed above, there are a few more options in Boise that might be worth considering:
Boise's internet providers represent a range of options, from big national corporations to local startups. Cable and wireless providers make up the majority, but there are some fiber and satellite providers in the city, too.
Most of the internet options in Boise start around $42 per month. Prices quickly rise as internet speeds increase, so you very much get what you pay for.
The absolute cheapest internet plan you'll find in town is $25 per month, with either the base plan from Rise Broadband with 25Mbps download speeds, or the base plan from White Cloud with 1Mbps downloads. The best values, however, are Sparklight and CenturyLink, whose base plans give you the most Mbps for the dollar.
You might also be eligible to get a price reduction on your internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal discount of up to $30 monthly intended for low-income households.
|Rise Broadband
|$25
|25Mbps
|$10 modem; $5-$15 router (skippable)
|None
|White Cloud
|$25
|1Mbps
|$8-$12 (skippable)
|None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months)
|Sparklight
|$40
|200Mbps
|$13 modem rental (optional
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50
|182Mbps
|None
|None
|CenturyLink Internet
|$50
|200Mbps
|$15 for modem/router rental (optional)
|None
|EarthLink Home Internet
|$55
|12Mbps
|$13
|1 year
There are only a handful of high-speed options available in Boise. The cable and fiber providers' top-tier plans are your best in that department.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
Three providers tie for the fastest internet in Boise: Rise Broadband, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, which all top out at about 1,000Mbps, and show some of the highest ranges on speed tests.
|EarthLink
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$90
|None
|1 year
|Rise Broadband
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$100
|None
|None
|CenturyLink
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|$70
|None
|None
|Sparklight
|940Mbps
|50Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
Boise has a good range of internet providers, meeting lots of different customer preferences. You can opt for a cheap wireless plan, or go all in on a top-of-the-line fiber plan. Either way, you're likely to find reliable, fast service for your home in the metro area.
Our best overall pick for internet in Boise is T-Mobile Home Internet. It has a great mix of perks (no contracts or data caps), and the pricing is simple and affordable. It's not the fastest or cheapest plan out here, but it's likely to work for most people.
Yes, depending on where exactly you live. Quantum Fiber/CenturyLink is likely your best bet and offers some of the fastest fiber plans. Check the Quantum Fiber site to see if it's available at your specific location. Sparklight also offers fiber options in Boise.
Two providers are tied for the cheapest plans in town: Rise Broadband and White Cloud, both with a $25-per-month base plan.
Three internet providers in Boise offer 1,000Mbps (or very close), the fastest plans available in the city: Rise Broadband, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber.
