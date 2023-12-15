Best Internet Providers in Billings, Montana

What is the best internet provider in Billings?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Billings. It has flaws, but it’s the only cable or fiber ISP widely available in the city, and you’ll get fast speeds for affordable prices (at least for the first two years).

It’s not available at most addresses, but TDS Telecom has the fastest internet speeds in Billings by a long shot. It uses a fiber-optic connection, so you’ll get symmetrical upload and download speeds -- essential for online gamers and remote workers.

Two wireless options are also worth considering: T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Both use their cellular network to offer home internet in the area, and speeds are enough for all but the most connected homes.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Billings across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Billings. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Billings, Montana

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Billings, MT Our take - Spectrum is the best internet provider in Billings because it's practically the only one in Billings. Spectrum's cable internet plans cover 91% of the city, according to FCC data. The next closest wired option (fiber or cable) is TDS at 11%. Spectrum provides plenty of speed for most households, and the price is reasonable -- at least for the first two years. After that, rates increase by as much as $55 a month. Read full review . Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $295 per month TDS Telecom Fastest internet in Billings, MT Our take - It's not widely available yet, but TDS has spent the past few years building out its fiber network in Billings. If you're one of the lucky few who can get it, it's a no-brainer: TDS offers the area's fastest and cheapest internet plans. Because it uses a fiber-optic connection as opposed to a cable one like Spectrum, TDS has the same upload speeds as download speeds -- ideal for homes that do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

money-back guarantee

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Billings, MT Our take - If you don't want to get Spectrum and aren't eligible for TDS, T-Mobile Home Internet is another good option worth considering. It uses a fixed wireless connection, which can be more prone to network congestion and disruption than cable or fiber. But T-Mobile's speeds are plenty for most homes, and your price is locked in at $50 a month for as long as you stay a customer. Read full review . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Billings internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 TDS Telecom Fiber $30-$295 300-8,000Mbps $12-$15 (optional) None None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Wispwest Fixed wireless $15-$50 15-50Mbps $10 None One year N/A Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Ron Reiring / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Billings

The best internet deals and top promotions in Billings depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Billings internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Billings Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type TDS 8Gig $295 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 5Gig $225 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 2Gig $165 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber TDS 1Gig $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Billings

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

