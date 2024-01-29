Best Internet Providers in Alexandria, Virginia

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Alexandria, VA
Speeds from 300 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $120 per Month
Xfinity Best internet plan selection in Alexandria, VA
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Alexandria, VA
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
Starry Internet Best internet for apartments in Alexandria, VA
Speeds from 50 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30 - $80 per Month
Updated Jan. 29, 2024 6:37 a.m. PT

Written by  David Anders
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover.
david-anders
David Anders Senior Writer
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
See full bio
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

What is the best internet provider in Alexandria?

Verizon Fios is one of CNET's top-rated internet providers overall, so when it's available in a specific location, like Alexandria, it will likely be the best internet choice in the area. Verizon Fios is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Alexandria thanks to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds, fair pricing and favorable service terms, which include unlimited data, free equipment rental and lengthy price guarantees.

Ting Fiber also offers fiber internet in Alexandria, but with less availability and fewer plans. If you’re looking for a variety of plans, Xfinity offers the best selection, including the cheapest internet and fastest speed in Alexandria. Xfinity’s Connect More plan starts at $25 per month for speeds up to 200 megabits per second, while the Gigabit x2 plan offers speeds up to 2,000Mbps (2 gigabits per second) at $110 per month.

For more broadband options in Alexandria, look to fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet, T-Mobile Home Internet or possibly Starry Internet. Each provider is unique regarding speeds and pricing, but all offer unlimited data, free equipment and no contract requirements.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Alexandria across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Alexandria. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Alexandria, Virginia

4 Internet providers
SORT BY
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month

Verizon Fios

Best internet provider in Alexandria, VA

Our take - The fast speeds (upload and download), stable pricing and customer-friendly service terms make Verizon Fios an obvious choice for home internet. But you don’t have to take my word for it -- J.D. Power placed Verizon Fios’ customer satisfaction at the top of the East region in 2023 with a score of 760 out of 1,000.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $120 per month
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best internet plan selection in Alexandria, VA

Our take - If you want options, Xfinity is the way to go. The area’s largest cable internet provider offers six plans to choose from, including the cheapest and fastest plans in the area. A one-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, and renting your router from Xfinity may add $15 to your monthly bill.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Alexandria, VA

Our take - Washington, DC, is a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband city, and that high-speed wireless coverage extends across the Potomac into much of Alexandria. Plans include speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, unlimited data and free equipment rental, plus a bundle discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers. There are no contracts, so it’s worth checking out risk-free to see what speeds you can get.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
50 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $80 per month

Starry Internet

Best internet for apartments in Alexandria, VA

Our take - Starry Internet works by sending internet signals to a receiver affixed to the top of a building, then running service to individual units via the building’s existing wiring. If you’re moving into an apartment or condo wired for Starry Internet, it may be the most convenient, hassle-free way to get connected.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
50 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $80 per month
Alexandria, Virginia, internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
Starry Internet Fixed wireless$40-$70200-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7
Ting Fiber Fiber$89 1,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Verizon Fios Fiber$50-$90 ($25-$65 with eligible mobile plans)300-940MbopsNoneNoneNone7.6
Xfinity Cable$20-$11075-2,000Mbps$15 (optional)1.2TBNone or 1 year7
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Alexandria?

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps$15 (optional)
Xfinity Fast $35 400Mbps$15 (optional)
Starry 200 $40 200MbpsNone
Starry 300 $50 300MbpsNone
Verizon Fios 300 $50 300MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Alexandria

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Alexandria depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Alexandria internet providers, such as T-Mobile and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other promotions for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon Fios and Starry Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Alexandria

Plan Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Xfinity Gigabit x2 $110 2,000Mbps200Mbps1.2TB or unlimitedCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TB or unlimitedCable
Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TB or unlimitedCable
Starry Gigabit $75 1,000Mbps250MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Ting Fiber $89 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 ($65 with eligible mobile plans)940Mbps880MbpsNoneFiber
Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Alexandria

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Alexandria, Virginia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Alexandria?

Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Alexandria. As the area’s largest fiber internet provider, Verizon Fios offers fast download and upload speeds, unlimited data and straightforward pricing that includes a price guarantee of two to four years. Verizon Fios also claimed J.D. Power’s top spot for customer satisfaction in the East region in 2023.

Is fiber internet available in Alexandria?

Fiber internet is only available to around 16% of Alexandria households, according to recent FCC data released in June 2023. Serviceability is greatest in the Braddock Heights, Saint Elmo and Eisenhower East communities, though random service areas can be found throughout the city. Verizon Fios is Alexandria's largest fiber internet provider, though Ting Fiber also contributes to the area's fiber availability.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Alexandria?

Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Alexandria, with service starting at $25 per month for download speeds up to 200Mbps. Xfinity also has lower introductory pricing gig service, starting at $70 per month, compared to Starry ($75), Ting Fiber ($89) and Verizon Fios ($90). 

Remember that renting Wi-Fi equipment from Xfinity may add $15 to your monthly bill, bringing the all-in price up to or higher than other Alexandria internet providers that do not have an equipment rental fee. However, the equipment fee is optional, as customers can skip it by using their own equipment.

Which internet provider in Alexandria offers the fastest plan?

Xfinity has the fastest internet plan in Alexandria, offering download speeds up to 2,000Mbps starting at $110 per month. Xfinity also offers a 1,200Mbps and 1,000Mbps plan. Other internet providers in Alexandria, including Ting Fiber, Starry Internet, Verizon 5G Home Internet and Verizon Fios, top out at or slightly below 1,000Mbps.

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources

