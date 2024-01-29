Best Internet Providers in Alexandria, Virginia

What is the best internet provider in Alexandria?

Verizon Fios is one of CNET's top-rated internet providers overall, so when it's available in a specific location, like Alexandria, it will likely be the best internet choice in the area. Verizon Fios is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Alexandria thanks to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds, fair pricing and favorable service terms, which include unlimited data, free equipment rental and lengthy price guarantees.

Ting Fiber also offers fiber internet in Alexandria, but with less availability and fewer plans. If you’re looking for a variety of plans, Xfinity offers the best selection, including the cheapest internet and fastest speed in Alexandria. Xfinity’s Connect More plan starts at $25 per month for speeds up to 200 megabits per second, while the Gigabit x2 plan offers speeds up to 2,000Mbps (2 gigabits per second) at $110 per month.

For more broadband options in Alexandria, look to fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet, T-Mobile Home Internet or possibly Starry Internet. Each provider is unique regarding speeds and pricing, but all offer unlimited data, free equipment and no contract requirements.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Alexandria across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Alexandria. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Alexandria, Virginia

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Alexandria, VA Our take - The fast speeds (upload and download), stable pricing and customer-friendly service terms make Verizon Fios an obvious choice for home internet. But you don't have to take my word for it -- J.D. Power placed Verizon Fios' customer satisfaction at the top of the East region in 2023 with a score of 760 out of 1,000. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data no contracts free equipment with gig service

Xfinity Best internet plan selection in Alexandria, VA Our take - If you want options, Xfinity is the way to go. The area's largest cable internet provider offers six plans to choose from, including the cheapest and fastest plans in the area. A one-year contract may be required for the lowest pricing, and renting your router from Xfinity may add $15 to your monthly bill. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans lots of plan options solid customer satisfaction numbers

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Alexandria, VA Our take - Washington, DC, is a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband city, and that high-speed wireless coverage extends across the Potomac into much of Alexandria. Plans include speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, unlimited data and free equipment rental, plus a bundle discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers. There are no contracts, so it's worth checking out risk-free to see what speeds you can get. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data no contracts free equipment 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Starry Internet Best internet for apartments in Alexandria, VA Our take - Starry Internet works by sending internet signals to a receiver affixed to the top of a building, then running service to individual units via the building's existing wiring. If you're moving into an apartment or condo wired for Starry Internet, it may be the most convenient, hassle-free way to get connected. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 50 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast speeds for a wireless connection

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

No set price increase after 12 months Cons Building must be equipped for service

Gig speeds not available in all service areas

Possible service disruptions during bouts of heavy rain Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fees

Unlimited data no contracts no equipment fees simple setup

Alexandria, Virginia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Starry Internet Fixed wireless $40-$70 200-1,000Mbps None None None 7 Ting Fiber Fiber $89 1,000Mbps None None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 ($25-$65 with eligible mobile plans) 300-940Mbops None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $20-$110 75-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB None or 1 year 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Alexandria

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Alexandria depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Alexandria internet providers, such as T-Mobile and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other promotions for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon Fios and Starry Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Alexandria

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Alexandria, Virginia, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Alexandria? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Alexandria. As the area’s largest fiber internet provider, Verizon Fios offers fast download and upload speeds, unlimited data and straightforward pricing that includes a price guarantee of two to four years. Verizon Fios also claimed J.D. Power’s top spot for customer satisfaction in the East region in 2023.

Is fiber internet available in Alexandria? Fiber internet is only available to around 16% of Alexandria households, according to recent FCC data released in June 2023. Serviceability is greatest in the Braddock Heights, Saint Elmo and Eisenhower East communities, though random service areas can be found throughout the city. Verizon Fios is Alexandria's largest fiber internet provider, though Ting Fiber also contributes to the area's fiber availability.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Alexandria? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Alexandria, with service starting at $25 per month for download speeds up to 200Mbps. Xfinity also has lower introductory pricing gig service, starting at $70 per month, compared to Starry ($75), Ting Fiber ($89) and Verizon Fios ($90). Remember that renting Wi-Fi equipment from Xfinity may add $15 to your monthly bill, bringing the all-in price up to or higher than other Alexandria internet providers that do not have an equipment rental fee. However, the equipment fee is optional, as customers can skip it by using their own equipment.