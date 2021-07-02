Best home internet deals of July 2021

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Starting price: $35 per month

$35 per month Speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

300Mbps down, 300Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: $150 Visa Rewards Card

Bargain internet shoppers will be hard-pressed to find a better cheap internet plan than AT&T Fiber 300. At $35 per month for up to 300 megabits per second, this plan is significantly cheaper than similar plans from most cable providers, plus you get the advantage of symmetrical download and upload speeds.

Part of what makes this plan such a good internet deal is that AT&T recently tripled the max speeds from 100Mbps to 300Mbps at no additional cost to customers. There's no internet deal quite like a free service upgrade.

Is AT&T internet a good deal?

AT&T has some of the lowest pricing on fiber service. Along with the 300Mbps plan mentioned above, the higher-tiered fiber plans are also decent internet deals. AT&T Fiber 500 starts at $45 per month, while gigabit service starts at just $65 per month. AT&T Fiber plans also come with unlimited data and no contract requirements.

Deals from AT&T Internet -- which is separate from the company's fiber service -- can be hit or miss. Plan pricing starts at $40 per month, but available speeds can vary widely by location and max out at 75Mbps. You'll also have a data cap -- and overage fees if you exceed it.

