Best home internet deals of June 2021

Is there greater satisfaction than driving off the dealership lot knowing you got your dream car for a steal? Perhaps not, but getting a good deal on your internet could be a close second.

There aren't as many internet service providers as there are car dealerships, but ISPs know they still have to stay competitive if they want your business. That's why things like introductory rates and special promos are in constant flux -- internet providers are always vying for your attention, or even better, to lure you away from a competitor.

Some home internet deals are better than others, though -- and below, we've listed the best offers currently available. If any of the following internet plans are available in your area, you can stream and browse the web knowing you got that connection for a heck of a deal.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Starting price: $35 per mo.

$35 per mo. Speeds: 300Mbps down, 300Mbps up

300Mbps down, 300Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: $150 Visa Rewards Card Bargain internet shoppers will be hard-pressed to find a better cheap internet plan than AT&T Fiber 300. At $35 per month for up to 300 megabits per second, this plan is significantly cheaper than similar plans from most cable providers, plus you get the advantage of symmetrical download and upload speeds. Part of what makes this plan such a good internet deal is that AT&T recently tripled the max speeds from 100Mbps to 300Mbps at no additional cost to customers. There's no internet deal quite like a free service upgrade. Is AT&T internet a good deal? AT&T has some of the lowest pricing on fiber service. Along with the 300Mbps plan mentioned above, the higher-tiered fiber plans are also decent deals. AT&T Fiber 500 starts at $45 per month, while gigabit service starts at just $65 per month. AT&T Fiber plans also come with unlimited data and no contract requirements. Deals from AT&T Internet -- which is separate from the company's fiber service -- can be hit or miss. Plan pricing starts at $40 per month, but available speeds can vary widely by location and max out at 75Mbps. You'll also have a data cap -- and overage fees if you exceed it. Read more about AT&T Fiber.

Altice Starting price: $45 per mo.

$45 per mo. Speeds: 940Mbps down, 50Mbps up

940Mbps down, 50Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: $200 Visa Rewards Card Gigabit is the new standard in fast internet, and Optimum is offering gigabit speeds at below-standard rates. At $45 per month for download speeds up to 940Mbps, Optimum 1 Gig is currently the lowest-priced gig plan available from any major provider. Optimum's service area is limited to the greater New York City area, but pricing is subject to change by location. I found the cheapest gig pricing to the north, around Yorktown Heights, New York, but areas closer to and within the city could see gig pricing around $55 per month or higher. Is Optimum internet a good deal? For the first year, yes. Optimum has some of the lowest pricing for high-speed internet of any provider. Additionally, internet service comes with unlimited data, free installation and requires no contract. After that first year, watch out. That's when monthly pricing goes up to the standard rate, which is "subject to change." Altice isn't exactly forthcoming with just how much of a price increase customers can expect, so you may want to hold on to that $200 rewards card. Read more about Optimum home internet service.

Google Starting price: $100 per mo.

$100 per mo. Speeds: 2,000Mbps down, 1,000Mbps up

2,000Mbps down, 1,000Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Equipment included Google Fiber takes deals on high-speed internet up a notch with the Fiber 2 Gig plan. Other than Xfinity, Google Fiber is the only major provider to offer a two-gig plan, and it comes at a much lower price than Xfinity's. Starting at $100 per month, Google Fiber 2 Gig is priced lower than single-gig plans from a lot of providers, and has the lowest cost per Mbps (five cents) of nearly any plan. A hundred bucks is likely more than most people would like to shell out for internet each month, but considering the speeds you get, I think the $100 is well worth it. Service also comes with unlimited data and your equipment is included, so you don't have to worry about hidden fees adding to the cost. Is Google Fiber internet a good deal? Google Fiber has limited availability (but is working on that) and slightly higher pricing compared to most providers on this list, but the service is hard to beat otherwise. No high-speed deal compares to the speed you get with Google Fiber 2 Gig, and Google Fiber's single-gig plan is also a good deal starting at $70 per month. If it's available in your area and you don't mind paying a little extra for premium internet, Google Fiber is the way to go. Read more about Google Fiber.

Chris Monroe/CNET Starting price: $80 per mo.

$80 per mo. Speeds: 940Mbps down, 880Mbps up

940Mbps down, 880Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Free equipment Verizon keeps it interesting with signup bonuses unlike any other ISP. One month Verizon Fios service may come with Disney Plus for a year, the next month it could be a Google Stadia subscription and controller. The current flavor of the month is a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year plus a spherical, 4th-gen Echo Dot smart speaker when you sign up for gigabit service. The plan also comes with free equipment, a $15-per-month value. You'll have to sign up for the Gig Connection to qualify for the Amazon Prime deal. You can still get the Echo Dot with Verizon Fios 400Mbps (plus a Blink Mini security camera), but there are no special offers available with Verizon Fios 200Mbps. Is Verizon Fios internet a good deal? You really can't go wrong with any Verizon Fios plan as they all come with fast speeds and competitive pricing to match. Verizon Fios is also known for superlative customer satisfaction, leading all providers in 2020 American Customer Satisfaction Index rankings with a 73/100 score and earning J.D. Power's award for best provider in the East. Affordable, high-quality service and unmatched customer satisfaction? Now that's a deal. Read more about Verizon Fios.

Ry Crist/CNET Starting price: $103 per mo.

$103 per mo. Speeds: 200Mbps down, 10Mbps up

200Mbps down, 10Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Free modem Spectrum doesn't want you stuck in a contract, with them or anyone else. Not only does the provider offer contract-free service, it also offers up to $500 to help you get out of your current contract with another provider. And we're not talking about a bill credit here -- Spectrum will cut you a check that covers the amount of your early termination fee, up to $500. The buyout deal isn't available with standalone Spectrum internet or some Spectrum double-play plans, unfortunately, so you'll have to sign up for a somewhat pricey plan to qualify. You'll also need a copy of your final bill including the early termination fee from your previous provider and complete an online form with Spectrum to receive your payment. It's a little tedious, but could be well worth it for up to $500 (not to mention the relief of getting out of that pesky contract). Is Spectrum internet a good deal? Spectrum doesn't particularly impress with its speeds and pricing, but it doesn't underwhelm either. With a starting price of $50 per month, Spectrum is a little higher priced than other providers but the max download speeds aren't bad at 200Mbps. Spectrum's gigabit plan is also higher than most at $110 per month, but it does include equipment at no extra cost. Read more about Spectrum home internet service.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images Starting price: $49 per mo.

$49 per mo. Speeds: Up to 140Mbps down, 40Mbps up

Up to 140Mbps down, 40Mbps up Data cap: 1TB

1TB Contract: None

None Special offer: Free install CenturyLink has the best price guarantee of any major provider, promising the same price (currently $49 per month) for as long as you have the plan. The catch? It's only available with DSL service and max download speeds up to 140Mbps. If speeds up to 140Mbps are available at your address, that's not a bad deal. However, CenturyLink DSL speeds vary by location, so if you can only get around 18Mbps, it's hard to consider paying $49 per month a "deal," price guarantee or not. On the other hand, CenturyLink Fiber offers more consistent speeds but does not come with a price for life guarantee. That's alright though, as the CenturyLink gigabit deal -- equipment included at no extra cost, a $15 per month value -- may end up saving you more money anyway, at least in the short term. Is CenturyLink internet a good deal? It can be. CenturyLink Fiber offers decent speeds for the price (up to 200Mbps starting at $49 per month and gigabit service starting at $65 per month), but the value of CenturyLink's DSL service depends on the location and what speeds are available. Both CenturyLink service types require no contract and come with a 1TB-per-month data cap but no fee for going over. Read more about CenturyLink home internet service.

Tim Rue/Bloomberg via Getty Images Starting price: $50 per mo.

$50 per mo. Speeds: 25Mbps down, 3Mbps up

25Mbps down, 3Mbps up Data cap: None

None Contract: None

None Special offer: Three-year price guarantee on prepaid service For those who prefer internet service on their terms with no hassles or hidden fees, there's Cox StraightUp Internet. Starting at $50 per month, the service comes with download speeds up to 25Mbps, free equipment, free installation and a three-year price guarantee. Additionally, no contract or credit check is required. Is Cox internet a good deal? For a prepaid plan, Cox StraightUp Internet is a fairly good deal, but the relatively slow speeds keep it from being a great deal. As for standard Cox internet service, there isn't a whole lot that could be considered "deal"-worthy. Plan pricing is on par with (or higher than) other major cable internet providers, as are speeds and equipment costs. Service also comes with a one-year contract to get the lowest pricing and a 1.25TB monthly data cap. In short, you can look to Cox for reliable, high-speed internet, but not for any real deals outside of the prepaid service. Read more about Cox home internet service.

Internet deals FAQs

What's the best internet deal near me? A plan with low cost per Mbps will often be the better deal. When shopping for an internet deal, look for plans that offer fast speeds for relatively low pricing. For example, AT&T Fiber 500 includes max download and upload speeds starting at $45 per month for a cost per Mbps around nine cents. Compare that to a similarly priced plan from another provider -- like the Cox Essential plan which has a slightly lower starting price at $40 per month but significantly lower download and upload speeds -- and you'll likely find AT&T Fiber 500 to be the better deal. If you have the luxury of facing similar pricing and speed options from multiple providers, look for special promotions, equipment costs, contract requirements and other service factors to determine which provider has the best deal.

Can I get a deal on internet without a contract? Yes. Many providers, including AT&T, Google Fiber and Verizon Fios offer their best rates and incentives without making you sign a contract. Other providers, such as Cox and Xfinity, require a contract in order to get the lowest price.