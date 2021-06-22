Best Eero deals of Prime Day 2021: Save $100 on a 3-pack with Wi-Fi 6

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day started Monday and the two day marathon of sales is still in full swing. Right now, you can find some really attractive prices on Eero routers. If you've been planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, whether it's a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 version or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model, Amazon has deals on both and these may be the best prices you'll find before Black Friday.

It's also a good time to think about upgrading if you and your family members will still be working from home for the near future or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.

Wi-Fi 6 will help you attain high speeds in the far reaches of your home, or it could be instrumental if you're trying to build a connected home. Otherwise, it could make sense to save money with last generation's Wi-Fi 5. Eero has systems of a variety of sizes on sale as well, so you can find one to fit your space.

Bear in mind, you can now get some really good prices from around the web even if they're not part of much-hyped sales events which also include Target's Deal Days, Walmart's Deals for Days or Best Buy's Bigger Deal.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Eero router deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET If you're looking for a mesh system on the cheap, the latest version of Amazon's own Eero dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router and extender is a great option. It's available now at an all-time-low sale price of $129. It's not the fastest mesh router available, but it's solid and the price can't be beat. Read our Eero 6 review.

Ry Crist/CNET You can save even more if you have an extra-large home and need three pieces to cover it. This Wi-Fi 6 pack includes two extenders along with the router and a built-in Zigbee hub. Read our Eero 6 review.

Ry Crist/CNET Alternatively, if you have a smaller place but want to leave yourself room to expand, you can get the Eero 6 router and buy the extenders separately when you get a bigger space -- or need them. You won't save quite as much, but this is a fine way to start small. Read our Eero 6 review.

Amazon Amazon likes to use Prime Day to do a little house cleaning. The Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router is good, but it's a generation behind. Eero has a Pro router with Wi-Fi 6, so Amazon is offering particularly nice deals on last-gen models. If you don't care about Wi-Fi 6 and just want a decent mesh system, this is a solid buy. Bear in mind, we quite like Wi-Fi 6 for extra speed at range and for helping to handle lots of devices at once if you're trying to build a smart home.

Amazon You can get a three-pack of the Eero Pro for a huge discount. This is an outdated model so the discount makes sense, but Eero has been making great mesh systems for a while. We love Wi-Fi 6 and this model doesn't have it, but it's hard to argue with a discount this steep if you want a system for your entire home.

