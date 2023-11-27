Cyber Monday Internet and Router Deals 2023

You'll find gadgets and gizmos aplenty, but did you know you can also find home broadband savings this time of year? Here's how to get discounted internet.

Astound Broadband
  • Prices: $20 - $80 per month
  • Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps
  • Key Info: Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts
AT&T Fiber
  • Prices: $55 - $250 per month
  • Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps
  • Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included
Optimum
  • Prices: $40 - $80 per month
  • Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps
  • Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts
T-Mobile Home Internet
  • Prices: $50 per month
  • Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps
  • Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees
WOW
  • Prices: $20 - $95 per month
  • Speeds: 100 - 1,200Mbps
  • Key Info: Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans
Xfinity
  • Prices: $20 - $120 per month
  • Speeds: 75 - 2,000Mbps
  • Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers
With so many discounts fighting for your attention, it would be easy to miss that you can also get great deals from your area's internet service providers. ISPs probably aren't top of mind right now, but they should be: Cyber Week is a surprisingly good time to score a deal on home internet service. After all, how can you take full advantage of all the great smart home devices you just bought if your internet connection is lousy? 

What will be the top broadband deals during Cyber Monday 2023?

EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad told CNET that Cyber 5 -- Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday -- is a "great time for promotions, offers and incentives." The sweetest deals on Black Friday 2023 will be on broadband providers and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 and mesh routers.

Below, we recommend the best internet deals on high-quality broadband providers for this year's Cyber Week. We then follow up with deals on specific Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders.

One little disclaimer for our ISP reviews that bears repeating: There may be a provider out there with a seemingly perfect plan for your household, but commonly, that ISP isn't available at your address. It can be frustrating, but your choices may soon grow with the expansion of satellite internet service and 5G home internet options.

Locating local internet providers

Cyber Monday Internet Provider Deals for 2023

Astound Broadband

Product details

Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,500Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts

Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 17

Astound Broadband, a national cable internet provider, features a Cyber Season deal in which new customers can receive a two-year price lock on their internet service.

Additionally, Astound is offering a $100 gift card for new internet customers who order online. New internet and mobile customers may be eligible for a $200 gift card.

For specifics on offers in your area, visit Astound's website.

Read our Astound Broadband review.

AT&T Fiber

Product details

Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

Promotion date: Now through Thursday, Dec. 14

AT&T Fiber will offer a $20 monthly discount on all plans when customers order online and add an AT&T unlimited wireless plan. 

Additionally, new customers who purchase an AT&T Fiber plan online will receive a gift card of up to $300, depending on the selected plan. Must use promo code HOLIDAY150 at checkout.

Read our AT&T home internet review.

Optimum

Product details

Price range $40 - $80 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable, fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts

Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 3

Optimum will offer all customers within its fiber footprint the opportunity to sign up for 1 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet for $70 per month with a two-year price-lock guarantee. Those who bundle their internet with Optimum mobile will get the same plan for $45 monthly. In both cases, customers will also receive a $400 credit to pick their own Black Friday gift through the site, Snappy. You must remain a customer for at least 90 days to be eligible for the $400 credit.

A similar promotion applies to Optimum cable customers, but it's $55 monthly for the bundled gigabit option and $70 per month for gigabit service only.

Read our Optimum home internet review.

T-Mobile Home Internet

Product details

Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date

T-Mobile's 5G home internet product announced a new promo effective this November: New customers who sign up online will get a free Amazon Blink smart security package, including a Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera.

Also, starting Black Friday, customers who switch to T-Mobile Home Internet online will get a free 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, worth $450. To qualify, you must remain a customer for at least two months.

Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

WOW

Product details

Price range $20 - $95 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans

Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date

Cable ISP WideOpenWest offers discounts on various speed tiers ranging from $15 to $25 off per month. New customers can also earn a Visa Rewards Card for up to $300. 

To get specific details on deals offered in each market (across the six states WOW covers), visit wowway.com or contact WOW at 866-376-7003.

Read our WOW home internet review.

Xfinity

Product details

Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Promotion date: Now through Friday, Dec. 15

Xfinity will offer new customers who sign up for a 400Mbps home internet plan (or higher) a free line of Xfinity Mobile unlimited data for two years. Additionally, customers can get $800 off an eligible 5G phone with a qualifying trade-in and device payment plan.

Read our Xfinity Internet review.

Cyber Monday Wi-Fi 6 router deals

See more: Best Wi-Fi 6 Routers

Cyber Monday mesh router deals

See more: Best Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

Cyber Monday Wi-Fi extender deals

See more: Best Wi-Fi Extenders

Cyber Monday broadband deals FAQs

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24; Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 27. While you can get some good internet deals during this time, you don't have to wait until those dates. Many providers launch deals earlier in the month.

What is Cyber 5?

During this holiday sales season, you may hear the term "Cyber 5," which refers to the five-day sales frenzy between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Can I save big on my internet service during Cyber 5?

Potentially, yes. Slashed product prices predominantly drive Black Friday sales, but internet service providers are increasingly getting in on the action. In some cases, ISPs offer reduced monthly fees or promise lucrative add-ons, like free streaming services or gift cards.

