Best Broadband Deals for the Holidays

It's the fa-la-la-la-la season for gift-giving. You're circling for the latest iPhone deals. You're digging deep to find the best new TV for your family room. Or perhaps you just want to treat yourself to some booze. No judgment. Whatever you want, there's likely a sale out there for you.

But during this holiday season, don't miss out on a chance to score some excellent deals from internet service providers across the country. Those ISPs likely won't be at the top of your list for Santa, but perhaps they should be. After all, how will you be able to binge-watch all your favorite holiday movies if your internet connection is spotty?

Do yourself and your household a favor and take a look at these ISP deals. You may be able to ditch a data cap or hop up to a faster download speed. Maybe you simply want to change providers after years of dissatisfaction with your current ISP. Whatever the case might be, it's worth investigating what else may be out there.

Here's our list of current holiday broadband deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET Promotion end date: Thursday, Jan. 5 AT&T has lined up several promotions for the holidays. First, existing postpaid wireless customers who sign up for a 300Mbps plan or above can get a $200 reward card. Second, online customers who purchase an AT&T Fiber plan can qualify for either an Amazon Smart Home Accessory Package -- which includes an Echo Show 8, Blink Outdoor Camera, Blink Video Doorbell and 2 Amazon Smart Plugs -- or a reward card up to $150. Third, new customers who sign up for an AT&T Fiber plan at a participating retail store or via call center can get free the first two months of service via bill credits. (Note: This offer is valid only in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Sacramento, San Francisco, Waco and West Palm Beach.) Finally, new customers in all other US markets who sign up for AT&T Fiber in a participating retail store or via call center will qualify for a Google Holiday Smart Home Bundle worth $224.

Sarah Tew/CNET Promotion end date: Unknown T-Mobile's 5G home internet product has a promo that gives new customers a $100 prepaid debit card if they keep the service for at least 60 days. That means you get two months free. There's an additional offer where new customers can get $10 off each month when they have or add a qualifying T-Mobile voice line. You can stack this deal with the $100 gift card. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Promotion end date: Wednesday, Jan. 4 Verizon offers several holiday deals for new home internet customers with its Verizon Fios fiber internet service and Verizon 5G Home Internet product. First, new customers -- anyone who has not been a Verizon subscriber within the last 180 days -- will get a 10-year price guarantee. Additionally, Verizon 5G Home Plus and Fios 1 Gig (or above) customers get a $200 Doordash or Grubhub gift card. Finally, Fios 1 Gig (or above) customers get their choice of an Amazon Echo Show 10 or a $150 Verizon gift card. Read our Verizon Fios home internet review.

Holiday broadband deals FAQs

Is the holiday season really the best time to get broadband? It could be. May to October -- moving season -- is typically the prime window to find great sales and incentives on internet service. However, due to increased competition, some providers are hopping on the holidays to lure new customers.

What should I look for to find a good internet deal? A good way to determine decent value is to look at the cost per megabit per second. For example, you might jump at a 100Mbps plan for $20 per month and skip a 500Mbps plan for $40 per month. After all, you're playing $20 less per month with the 100Mbps option. However, when you look at the cost per Mbps, it's 20 cents per Mbps for the 100 plan and just 8 cents per Mbps for the 500 plan. If you have several users in your household and multiple smart devices throughout the home, you'll notice the performance difference in having the 500Mbps plan versus settling for the 100Mbps option. Finally, don't forget the value of promotional perks. If a plan offers you free HBO Max, that's a savings of $15 a month or $180 a year if you were already subscribed. As more of us lean on our streaming services, that's an excellent value.