Best Black Friday Internet and Router Deals 2023

Astound Broadband Prices: $20 - $80 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,500Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Check with Astound Broadband . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706 AT&T Fiber Prices: $55 - $250 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Check with AT&T Fiber . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 307-5475 Optimum Prices: $40 - $80 per month

Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts Check with Optimum Internet . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 567-1618 T-Mobile Home Internet Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Check with T-Mobile . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368 WOW Prices: $20 - $95 per month

Speeds: 100 - 1,200Mbps

Key Info: Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans . . . Call to Learn More (833) 351-8691 Xfinity Prices: $20 - $120 per month

Speeds: 75 - 2,000Mbps

Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Internet . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 257-4497 Show more (1 item)

With so many discounts fighting for your attention, it would be easy to miss that you can also get great deals from your area's internet service providers. ISPs probably aren't top of mind right now, but they should be: Cyber Week is a surprisingly good time to score a deal on home internet service. After all, how can you take full advantage of all the great smart home devices you just bought if your internet connection is lousy?

What will be the top broadband deals during Black Friday 2023?

EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad told CNET that Cyber 5 -- Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday -- is a "great time for promotions, offers and incentives." The sweetest deals on Black Friday 2023 will be on broadband providers and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 and mesh routers.

Below, we recommend the best internet deals on high-quality broadband providers for this year's Cyber Week. We then follow up with deals on specific Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders.

One little disclaimer for our ISP reviews that bears repeating: There may be a provider out there with a seemingly perfect plan for your household, but commonly, that ISP isn't available at your address. It can be frustrating, but your choices may soon grow with the expansion of satellite internet service and 5G home internet options.

Locating local internet providers

Black Friday Internet Provider Deals for 2023

Astound Broadband Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706 Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,500Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 17 Astound Broadband, a national cable internet provider, features a Cyber Season deal in which new customers can receive a two-year price lock on their internet service. Additionally, Astound is offering a $100 gift card for new internet customers who order online. New internet and mobile customers may be eligible for a $200 gift card. For specifics on offers in your area, visit Astound's website. Read our Astound Broadband review. Check Astound Broadband availability . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 340-8706

AT&T Fiber Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 307-5475 Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Promotion date: Now through Thursday, Dec. 14 AT&T Fiber will offer a $20 monthly discount on all plans when customers order online and add an AT&T unlimited wireless plan. Additionally, new customers who purchase an AT&T Fiber plan online will receive a gift card of up to $300, depending on the selected plan. Must use promo code HOLIDAY150 at checkout. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 307-5475

Optimum Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 567-1618 Product details Price range $40 - $80 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable, fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts Promotion date: Now through Sunday, Dec. 3 Optimum will offer all customers within its fiber footprint the opportunity to sign up for 1 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet for $70 per month with a two-year price-lock guarantee. Those who bundle their internet with Optimum mobile will get the same plan for $45 monthly. In both cases, customers will also receive a $400 credit to pick their own Black Friday gift through the site, Snappy. You must remain a customer for at least 90 days to be eligible for the $400 credit. A similar promotion applies to Optimum cable customers, but it's $55 monthly for the bundled gigabit option and $70 per month for gigabit service only. Read our Optimum home internet review. Check Optimum Internet availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 567-1618

T-Mobile Home Internet Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368 Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date T-Mobile's 5G home internet product announced a new promo effective this November: New customers who sign up online will get a free Amazon Blink smart security package, including a Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera. Also, starting Black Friday, customers who switch to T-Mobile Home Internet online will get a free 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, worth $450. To qualify, you must remain a customer for at least two months. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 233-5368

WOW Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 351-8691 Product details Price range $20 - $95 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Good promo prices, no contracts, unlimited data on some plans Promotion date: Limited-time offer, now through unknown date Cable ISP WideOpenWest offers discounts on various speed tiers ranging from $15 to $25 off per month. New customers can also earn a Visa Rewards Card for up to $300. To get specific details on deals offered in each market (across the six states WOW covers), visit wowway.com or contact WOW at 866-376-7003. Read our WOW home internet review. . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 351-8691

Xfinity Check availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 257-4497 Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Promotion date: Now through Friday, Dec. 15 Xfinity will offer new customers who sign up for a 400Mbps home internet plan (or higher) a free line of Xfinity Mobile unlimited data for two years. Additionally, customers can get $800 off an eligible 5G phone with a qualifying trade-in and device payment plan. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 257-4497

Black Friday Wi-Fi 6 router deals

Linksys Atlas 6 Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 router: $110 (save $30 at Best Buy).

See more: Best Wi-Fi 6 Routers

Black Friday mesh router deals

See more: Best Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

Black Friday Wi-Fi extender deals

See more: Best Wi-Fi Extenders

Black Friday broadband deals FAQs

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year? Black Friday falls on Nov. 24; Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 27. While you can get some good internet deals during this time, you don't have to wait until those dates. Many providers launch deals earlier in the month.

What is Cyber 5? During this holiday sales season, you may hear the term "Cyber 5," which refers to the five-day sales frenzy between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.