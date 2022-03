AT&T Is Bringing Multi-Gigabit Fiber Plans to More Cities

James Martin/CNET

AT&T is expanding availability for its new multi-gigabit plans to customers in parts of Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, the telecommunications giant said Thursday. The expansion of its "Hyper-Gig" plans comes after its rollout to 70 different metro regions in late January.

AT&T's 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers will now be available in parts of seven new metro areas across the three states, including Lawton, Oklahoma; Youngstown, Ohio and the Texas cities of Abilene, Longview, Tyler, Victoria and Wichita Falls. Customers can sign up at att.com/notifyme to be alerted when these new AT&T Fiber plans are available at their address.

AT&T Fiber 2 Gig costs $110 a month (with AutoPay), and AT&T Fiber 5 Gig costs $180 a month (with AutoPay). Both plans include equipment fees, unlimited data and a free HBO Max subscription. There are also no annual contracts required, nor a price increase after 12 months. Effective through the end of March, all new customers ordering online will receive a $200 reward card.

"The importance of high-speed broadband internet has never been clearer," Bob O'Donnell, president of Technalysis Research, said in an AT&T press release. "Multi-gig fiber ups the ante and answers those demands with faster, reliable, symmetrical download and upload speeds."

After today's announcement, the total list of metro areas in which AT&T's fastest fiber plans will be at least partially available include:

Abilene, Texas Charleston, South Carolina Fort Worth, Texas Lake Charles, Louisiana Nashville, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Tyler, Texas Albany, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Fresno, California Lawton, Oklahoma New Orleans, Louisiana San Diego, California Valdosta, Georgia Alexandria, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois Gainesville, Florida Lansing, Michigan Northeast Mississippi San Francisco, California Victoria, Texas Amarillo, Texas Chico-Redding, California Green Bay, Wisconsin Little Rock, Arkansas Northwest Arkansas San Jose, California Waco, Texas Appleton, Wisconsin Cleveland, Ohio Greensboro, North Carolina Longview, Texas Oakland, California San Luis Obispo, California West Palm Beach, Florida Asheville, North Carolina Columbia, South Carolina Greenville, South Carolina Los Angeles, California Odessa-Midland, Texas Savannah, Georgia Western Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Columbus, Georgia Hattiesburg, Mississippi Louisville, Kentucky Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Shreveport, Louisiana Wilmington, North Carolina Augusta, Georgia Columbus, Ohio Houston, Texas Lubbock, Texas Orlando, Florida South Bend, Indiana Winston-Salem, North Carolina Austin, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Huntsville, Alabama Macon, Georgia Paducah, Kentucky Southeastern Tennessee Wichita, Kansas Bakersfield, California Dallas, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana Madison, Wisconsin Panama City, Florida Springfield, Illinois Wichita Falls, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Dayton, Ohio Jackson, Mississippi Memphis, Tennessee Pensacola, Florida Springfield, Missouri Youngstown, Ohio Beaumont, Texas Detroit, Michigan Jackson, Tennessee Miami, Florida Port Arthur, Texas St. Louis, Missouri

Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi El Paso, Texas Jacksonville, Florida Milwaukee, Wisconsin Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Thomasville, Georgia

Birmingham (Anniston-Tuscaloosa), Alabama Evansville, Indiana Kansas City, Kansas/Missouri Mobile, Alabama Reno, Nevada Toledo, Ohio

Bowling Green, Kentucky Florence, South Carolina Knoxville, Tennessee Monterey, California Sacramento, California Topeka, Kansas

Central Kentucky Fort Lauderdale, Florida Lafayette, Louisiana Montgomery, Alabama Salinas, California Tulsa, Oklahoma



