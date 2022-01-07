AT&T and Cricket open enrollment for discounted internet plans

Getty

AT&T said Friday that it's opened enrollment for its discounted internet service plans that are being offered as part of a federal program designed to lower the cost of internet access for low-income Americans.

Called the Affordable Connectivity Program, the initiative is overseen by the Federal Communications Commission and funded through the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, passed in November.

AT&T said the benefits can be applied to a variety of eligible AT&T internet plans, as well as eligible AT&T and Cricket Wireless plans. As with the other participating carriers, AT&T customers can receive a $30 per month discount on their internet, or $75 per month if they're on qualifying tribal lands.

The program began during the pandemic as the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which offered up to $50 per month to help pay for internet service for those who qualify. Hundreds of broadband providers had committed to participating in that FCC program.

To become eligible for the benefit, people can apply by the mail or online through the FCC's website ACPBenefit.org, where it lays out eligibility requirements, including household income based on size of a family, whether they participate in other government assistance programs and whether they live on tribal lands.

In addition to the discounts on their service plans, the program also provides a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

For additional questions about the Affordable Connectivity Program, email ACPSupport@usac.org or call 877-384-2575.