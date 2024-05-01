As ACP Runs Dry, New York Requires Low-Income Plans From Internet Providers

Internet providers will soon be required to offer plans to low-income residents in New York state for as low as $15 per month.

The law was passed as part of the New York state budget in 2021 but was quickly challenged in a lawsuit filed by a collection of telecom industry groups arguing that it conflicted with federal regulations on internet service. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that it disagreed with their argument and would allow the state to require low-income plans going forward.

"We are disappointed by the court’s decision and New York state’s move for rate regulation in competitive industries. It not only discourages the needed investment in our nation’s infrastructure, but also potentially risks the sustainability of broadband operations in many areas,” the industry groups said in a statement.

The industry groups also said they “urge Congress to maintain support for low-income Americans on a nationwide basis,” which would largely eliminate the need for states to step in as New York did.

This comment refers to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provided $30 to $75 monthly to help low-income households afford internet. Nearly 1.8 million households in New York relied on the subsidy -- more than any state except California.

The $14 billion program officially ran out of funds this month, leaving millions of users scrambling to find alternatives. Despite bipartisan support to continue the ACP, there has been no action taken on an extension act introduced to the Senate in January.

What will be required in New York?

New York’s Affordable Broadband Act says that internet providers must offer broadband service to low-income households for $15 a month -- all taxes and fees included. At the time the law was passed, the definition of broadband was 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload, but the FCC has since raised the bar to 100/20Mbps. The law also limits plans of 200Mbps download speeds to $20 per month.

You can qualify for the low-income plans if you participate in any of the following programs:

Free or reduced-priced lunch through the National School Lunch Program

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Medicaid

Senior citizen rent increase exemption

Disability rent increase exemption

Affordability benefit from a utility

Income requirements for the NSLP in New York are up to 185% of federal poverty guidelines or $55,500 for a family of four. That’s slightly more restrictive than the 200% required by the ACP, but less than the 135% required by Lifeline, another federal subsidy that provides $9.25 per month for home internet.

What low-income plans can you get in New York right now?

It’s not immediately clear when New York’s low-income internet law will take effect, but consumers can take advantage of several other options immediately, including government subsidies and low-income plans from internet providers in New York: