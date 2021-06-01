Save $80 on a Hover-1 electric scooter and zip your way through summer

Hover-1

On the list of fun ways to get from point A to point B, electric scooters are up near the top. If you've grown tired of slow and boring walking, you can snatch up the , down $80 for today only at Best Buy. According to our trusty Amazon price tracker, this model has only dropped lower one time ($250) during a flash sale and it usually, erm, hovers around $300 or more so we're talking about a solid deal at $270.

The best part is this electric scooter folds up into itself so it can be stuffed in the trunk or back of the car and taken on all your summer adventures or stored easily in the garage. The Journey goes 16 miles on a single charge and hits a max speed of 14 mph. It's available in five fun colors and ships for free.

