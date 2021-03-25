Vivint vs. Ring: Which home security system is better?

When deciding on a home security system, the central question often comes down to how much DIY you're willing to perform to get it done. How you answer that one also can radically alter the amount of money you'll ultimately pay for such a system -- a number inversely proportionate to the amount of DIY work you're willing to put into it.

That cost/benefit equation in particular rises to the top when comparing security systems from rivals Vivint and Amazon-owned Ring. Vivint skews high on the cost axis, but magnificently low on the DIY axis. Ring, conversely, ranks low on cost (which is good) but high on DIY, which can be anywhere from bad to good, depending on your DIY acumen.

Many of the available features are must-haves for any smart security system worth its sale -- smart displays, connected cameras, etc. Where it gets complicated is in sussing out which of the other features you require for your individual application. Do you need more flood sensors or fewer? Does your home have multiple entryways (which may or may not include a garage) or just one front door? The list goes on.

Here, we take a look at integrated security systems from both Vivint and Ring, paying special attention to the cost breakdown. The response to which system is best for you are detailed as much as possible at the end, with the answer determined by where you fall on the cost/DIY continuum mentioned above.

Let's start with the system that's breathtakingly painless to install (because someone else does it for you) but, generally speaking, you'll pay more for that privilege: Vivint.

David Priest/CNET The Vivint security system is great if you have absolutely zero electronics DIY skills or an unlimited budget (or both). But since most people don't have the luxury of a bottomless bank account and, if you're reading this, you likely have some level of DIY chops better than beginner, then you're probably capable of handling at least some of the installation tasks as well (if not quite as passively) as if you outsourced the work to professionals. But there's another, hidden advantage to the Vivint security system and that's that each and every one of the devices included -- in whichever package you choose -- has been tested to work in concert with all the other devices. The same cannot be said of Ring, which, for example, doesn't manufacture its own thermostat but instead relies on third-party devices, some of which may not integrate as seamlessly or consistently as one would like. The cost of a Vivint installation breaks down into the following three tiers (not including the $30 per month charge for professional monitoring service): $500 -- The price of the starter kit, which includes only a video hub, two door window sensors, one motion detector and one flood sensor. A starter git will be enough for exactly no one, so you should plan on selecting some of the available add-ons (keep reading for more info).



-- The price of the starter kit, which includes only a video hub, two door window sensors, one motion detector and one flood sensor. A starter git will be enough for exactly no one, so you should plan on selecting some of the available add-ons (keep reading for more info). $2,429 -- That's the average cost a new customer spends a Vivint system, according to Vivint, representing the base $500 price plus the cost of add-ons like indoor and outdoor security cameras, a smart door lock and garage opener, smart plugs, the aforementioned thermostat, etc.



-- That's the average cost a new customer spends a Vivint system, according to Vivint, representing the base $500 price plus the cost of add-ons like indoor and outdoor security cameras, a smart door lock and garage opener, smart plugs, the aforementioned thermostat, etc. $3,680 -- The value of the setup installed in the home of CNET's David Priest (keep reading for the full list of add-ons).

Chances are your final cost will be a number much closer to the average. And unless you're rich beyond most people's wildest dreams, the cost of David's tester setup is probably way more than you'd ever consider spending on a home security system -- especially since some of those devices are being phased out (the $250 Vivint Smart drive) or you'd otherwise be better off buying separately if you're willing to go higher on the DIY axis to cut down on costs. Here's the full list of add-ons installed at David's house, which also serves as a complete list of what's available: Starter kit ($500)



Vivcent Smart Drive ($250)



Two outdoor cameras ($400 each)



Eight extra door/window sensors ($50 each)



Two glass break sensors ($50 each)



An indoor camera ($200)



One Vivint Car Guard ($200)



One Kwikset Smart Lock ($180)



One Vivent Smart Thermostat ($170)



Three smart plugs ($50 each)



One Doorbell Camera Pro ($130)



An extra motion dector ($100)



Two extra flood sensors ($50 each)



Smoke detector ($100)



CO detector ($100)



myQ garage door opener converter ($100)



Conclusion: Add your DIY ability to your budget to get your answer

With about a $1,500 price difference between the more expensive Vivint security system and the far less-expensive (but more DIY-intensive) Ring system, it might be worth it to you to learn the DIY skills necessary to install the Ring system and save all that money. But if the time it would take you to learn how to install and connect all of those ring devices would be better spent earning that $1,500 at, for example, your day job, by all means, outsource it.