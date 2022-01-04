Home gym deals: Snatch Bowflex and Schwinn fitness gear on sale today

OK, people, it's already Jan. 4. That means it's time to put your 2022 plan into action and there is a whole bunch of home gym gear on sale at Amazon that can help you get started. The retailer is hosting a sale on Bowflex at-home exercise equipment including adjustable dumbells, kettlebells and weight benches. You can also score Schwinn stationary bikes for as much as 32% off the normal prices.
If you're looking to beef up your home gym, check out a smattering of the best fitness deals happening during Amazon's Bowflex-Schwinn home gym sale.