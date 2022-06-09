Have a Blast With the Best Tushy Sale of the Year

is the top-rated bidet attachment. Here's the bottom line: Using a bidet leave you cleaner than regular toilet paper ever will. It elevates your bathroom experience, giving you the equivalent of post-shower freshness. So get ready to leave overwiping and underwiping behind.

Not only will your backside thank you, but so will the environment. Bidet users report using up to 75% less toilet paper than average, and the single use of a bidet takes less than 3 cups of water. (Note that producing one roll of toilet paper can take up to 1.5 pounds of wood and 37 gallons of water.) Reducing your toilet paper consumption can help your wallet, as well -- bidet users can save some $100 a year on toilet paper.

And today, with Tushy's 6/9 sale, you can save over $100 when you buy two or more when you use the code SIXNINEDAY at checkout.

fits most toilets and can be installed in under 10 minutes. Attach it to the water supply behind your toilet and go -- it's that easy. The Classic 3.0 requires no electricity and simply uses water pressure and angle control to give your behind the squeakiest of cleans. Even the most delicate of bums can comfortably use this five-star bidet. Choose from a light or strong stream with the water pressure control dial, or fine-tune the angle with the precision nozzle adjuster. And if you think it's crap after purchase, there's a 60-day risk-free guarantee. This sale is over at midnight, so don't wait.