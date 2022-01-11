20 great housewarming gifts for new homeowners starting as low as $25

Buying property can be a difficult experience for future homeowners. And as someone who just recently bought my first home, I speak from experience. What was a lengthy and arduous process turned out to be entirely worth it once I got the keys. But, still after moving in, I realized I needed loads of new things for my kitchen, living room and bathroom to make my house cozier.

First-time homeowners aren't looking to spend more money. This is where housewarming presents come in. Everything from basic necessities to extravagant items are available at a variety of prices that can help homeowners fill their new space.

Don't know what to bring your friends or family for their new crib? Here's our list of the 20 best housewarming gifts. We also have other gifts that could be perfect to congratulate homeowners, as well.

The Home Depot Sometimes the best thing you can give the cash-strapped homeowner is money, so you can hand them a gift card for just about anywhere. But if you get them a gift card for Home Depot or Lowe's, they'll be grateful. A card like this one can go a long way to jazz up a home.

Wayfair Want to celebrate over wine? Bring these red wine glasses over as a way to catch up and chat about the whole homebuying ordeal -- or not. Either way, glasses are always appreciated for people who love to entertain with wine.

Vivino Red wine can please the fussiest palate. But you also don't want to get something that will break the bank, so Venge Vineyards' Cabernet Sauvignon is a good, happy medium. This wine has blackberry, oaky vanilla and smoky notes and pairs well with cheese, beef and game meat.

Anthropologie Coffee and tea drinkers all love nice mugs. This one can be personalized with the first initial of the homeowner's name, and the design on the mug is stunning, too.

HyperChiller Wine can be a difficult thing to buy people, especially if you don't know what someone likes. But you can still get something that will make wine enjoyable to drink. Grab a hyperchiller that will chill wine in no time. Check out our list if you want more suggestions for the best gift for wine drinkers.

Amazon Everyone deserves to be pampered, and sometimes that happens in the shower. Help that new homeowner get the relaxation they need by gifting them this aromatherapy variety pack. There's lavender, watermelon, grapefruit and other calming aromas that dissolve away the stress.

Macy's This 10-piece set comes with everything you need to get started in a new kitchen and makes for a perfect upgrade for anyone who needs a whole set to match their new kitchen. This nonstick cookware set is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. I have this set and couldn't be more satisfied.

Yankee Candle You can't go wrong with a good set of candles, and Yankee Candles are my go-to choice for great scents. My personal favorite is Lavender Vanilla. Shoot for the larger candles for $31, as they last longer.

Amazon This automatic soap dispenser from Amazon is not only one of our favorites, it's designed with good hygiene in mind. It features a 20-second timer for proper hand washing. We found that this soap dispenser can last for a few months on just one charge. See our Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser review.

Ruggable This Jonathan Alder model is a nice neutral but graphic choice for a rug. Once you choose your rug style (area, runner or round), you can get it made with a classic or cushioned rug pad, which is best for standing and bending. My rug is larger, so it's more costly, but the 3x5 version is just as nice to spice up a room, and it's affordable. Ruggable models like this one are machine washable -- that's a lifesaver if you spill something on it.

Amazon There's nothing too fancy about these containers. This is a 18-piece glass container set that can be used to store meals or just hold food that's not in use. Whether you use these to freeze food or toss them in the microwave, all food will be good to go. Read more on why we love these containers in our round-up of the best meal prep containers.

Williams Sonoma What better way to feel welcome in a new home than a quality dinnerware set? Not only is Le Creuset a coveted brand, this set also has enough to host a few people, too. You can choose between five colors -- nectar, French grey, lapis, white and cherry. There are four dinner plates, salad plates, mugs and the choice of pasta bowls or cereal bowls, too.

Walmart As CNET's best rice cooker overall, the Tiger rice cooker can transform uncooked rice to fluffy goodness in 21 minutes. This machine has four simple controls: white rice, brown rice, slow cook/steam and synchronized cook settings that allow two things to cook at once.

Cozy Earth Sweat-wicking and breathable, these bamboo sheets feel great against your skin, so you can comfortably sleep through the night. This set has two pillowcases, a top sheet and fitted sheet from twin to split king sizes. These sheets are made to never pill and come in five different colors. Pricing for queen-size sheets is $277. I absolutely love these sheets and find it hard to sleep on anything else.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the latest Echo Show 5 that was just released a few months ago. It offers improved cameras for video calls, a physical camera shutter to protect your privacy and more.

Ninja As CNET's best overall air fryer, the Ninja AF101 is not only the most powerful we've used, but also the fastest because it can zap chicken wings and fries into crispy meals in no time. With simple controls, anyone can use it without fuss.

Aerogarden Indoor gardens like the AeroGarden Sprout can work well for people who don't have a green thumb, as well as for budding chefs looking for fresh herbs to add to their dinner. This AeroGarden has a light hood that grows everything five times as fast and has simple controls that anyone can use.

Amazon This Eufy RoboVac is our best budget vacuum for picking up low-pile, medium-pile and pet hair fairly well on hardwood floors and carpets. While the navigation is not as good as the Roborock S7, it still gets the job done. The Eufy RoboVac can be connected to a wireless network and accept commands via smartphone or voice when paired with a smart home speaker and touch. Read our Eufy RoboVac 25C review.

Hamilton Beach This Hamilton Beach stand mixer is a 7-speed powerhouse in a small package. It features a standard tilt-up head for easy bowl removal, a dough hook, whisk and flat beater to fulfill all your cooking needs.