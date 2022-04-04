Grab Home Deals for Less During Target's Spring Home Event

It's not everyday that you'll get a deal as nice as this one from Target. If you want new furniture, select bedding and even more home essentials for less, you can score discounts of up to 40% on select items through April 9.
To help you choose items wisely during this home event sale, I'd probably stick with simple but high-quality things such as bath, bedding and storage essentials that are already inexpensive. You can also grab kitchen appliances, but do a price match before you buy -- some of these products can be found elsewhere, potentially for less. Furniture and floor care are a good place to look since those items tend to be pricier, and there are a few gems that might match your style.
Here are all the discounts in the offered categories during Target's spring home event:
- Up to 20% off select patio furniture
- Up to 20% off select patio decor
- Up to 20% off select bath towels, rugs and shower curtains
- Up to 20% off select bedding
- Up to 25% off furniture
- Up to 35% off floor care
- Up to 40% off kitchen items
- Up to 25% off storage and organization
- Up to 15% off gardening essentials
- Up to 20% off grilling essentials