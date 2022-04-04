Elon Musk Takes Stake in Twitter Your Digital Footprint: Bigger Than You Know Alphabet's Drone Deliveries Start Grammys 2022 Winners: The Full List of Results Zelenskyy's Speech at Grammys
Grab Home Deals for Less During Target's Spring Home Event

Spruce up your space with affordable home essentials today.

Robin Mosley
It's not everyday that you'll get a deal as nice as this one from Target. If you want new furniture, select bedding and even more home essentials for less, you can score discounts of up to 40% on select items through April 9.  

To help you choose items wisely during this home event sale, I'd probably stick with simple but high-quality things such as bath, bedding and storage essentials that are already inexpensive. You can also grab kitchen appliances, but do a price match before you buy -- some of these products can be found elsewhere, potentially for less. Furniture and floor care are a good place to look since those items tend to be pricier, and there are a few gems that might match your style. 

Here are all the discounts in the offered categories during Target's spring home event:  