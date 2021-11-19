Grab a Brita pitcher with Longlast filter for $25 (save $15.50)

Brita

I live in New York, which famously has very drinkable water. I only recently switched to a filter pitcher and even with our above-average water, the improvement in taste was significant. Suffice it to say, I'm a filter guy now -- which is why I perked up when I saw Unlike the average Brita filter, the Longlast should go for roughly six months (or the equivalent of 1,800 bottles of water). I don't need to get out the abacus to know that's a whole lot of money saved if you've been churning through cases of Dasani.

So are Britas any good? Come on, you know we've already done the testing. ZeroWater was the clear winner when it comes to removing the most TDS (total dissolved solids) taking care of 100%. The standard Brita came in a respectable second place but the Longlast filter (the one included in this deal) did a little worse than that and placed third out of seven. It's still a significantly more affordable option, especially at this sale price, for a filter that you won't have to change for a while. It's available in three colors and ships as soon as tomorrow.

Read more: Best water filter pitcher for 2021