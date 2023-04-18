Google's Nest Thermostat Will Soon Work Better With Apple

Google's Nest Thermostat will now support the Matter smart home standard thanks to an update that starts rolling out Tuesday. The update will allow you to change the temperature and your Nest Thermostat mode with Matter-compatible apps and devices outside of Google's ecosystem, including from Apple and Amazon.

Matter is an open standard for smart home technology supported by Google, Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others. It gives you more control over your gadgets by letting you customize your smart home to work with more devices and ecosystems.

Google announced Matter compatibility for Google Nest and Android devices in December 2022, but Nest Thermostats were left out of the product lineup.

The over-the-air update is only currently available for Google's Nest Thermostat, which was released in 2020, not the Nest Learning Thermostat. The company said the update will roll out automatically over the next few weeks.

To learn more about Matter, check out why Matter is the smart home's would-by skeleton key and how Matter smart home devices stole the show at CES 2023.