Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Taxes 2023 Cheat SheetTry CNET Daily Deals TextsApple's India AmbitionsDon't Let Allergies Ruin SpringBest CD RatesTop Solar CompaniesBest Smart TVsBest Satellite Internet

Google's Nest Thermostat Is Getting Matter Compatibility

The update starts rolling out today.

shelbybown
shelbybown
Shelby Brown Editor II
Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is an editor for CNET's services team. She covers tips and tricks for apps, operating systems and devices, as well as mobile gaming and Apple Arcade news. Shelby also oversees Tech Tips coverage. Before joining CNET, she covered app news for Download.com and served as a freelancer for Louisville.com.
Credentials
  • She received the Renau Writing Scholarship in 2016 from the University of Louisville's communication department.
See full bio
Shelby Brown
Nest thermostat

Google's Nest Thermostat is getting a big upgrade.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Google's Nest Thermostat will soon work better with Apple, according to an updated blog post from the tech giant on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, Matter compatibility will be rolling out to Nest Thermostats, but the rollout begins today. 

According to Google, the update means you'll be able to change the temperature and your Nest Thermostat mode with multiple Matter-certified smart home platforms and apps. Google announced Matter compatibility for Google Nest and Android devices in December 2022, but Nest Thermostats were left out of the product lineup. 

Matter lets you customize your smart home to work with more devices and ecosystems -- like Apple -- as well as how you can control your gadgets. 

To learn more about Matter, check out why Matter is the smart home's would-by skeleton key and how Matter smart home devices stole the show at CES 2023.