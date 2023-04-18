Google's Nest Thermostat Is Getting Matter Compatibility

Google's Nest Thermostat will soon work better with Apple, according to an updated blog post from the tech giant on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks, Matter compatibility will be rolling out to Nest Thermostats, but the rollout begins today.

According to Google, the update means you'll be able to change the temperature and your Nest Thermostat mode with multiple Matter-certified smart home platforms and apps. Google announced Matter compatibility for Google Nest and Android devices in December 2022, but Nest Thermostats were left out of the product lineup.

Matter lets you customize your smart home to work with more devices and ecosystems -- like Apple -- as well as how you can control your gadgets.

To learn more about Matter, check out why Matter is the smart home's would-by skeleton key and how Matter smart home devices stole the show at CES 2023.