Gifting gold: A Le Creuset tea kettle is just $40 right now (save $82)

We thought this price was a typo.

If you're looking for an absolute ace of a gift for a tea drinker, a charming Le Creuset 1.6-quart oolong tea kettle in white is currently down to an eye-poppingly low $40 at Macy's. That's $82 off the sticker price and as cheap as you'll likely ever find a Le Creuset kettle. 

The oolong kettle is crafted from sturdy carbon steel and finished with a porcelain enamel finish. It can be used over any heat source: gas, electric, halogen, induction. You can snag the white pot for this all-time low price of $40 or the Caribbean blue for $60 -- also a great deal. This is a closeout sale so it's unclear how much inventory is left. 

