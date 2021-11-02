Gifting gold: A Le Creuset tea kettle is just $40 right now (save $82)

Le Creuset

If you're looking for an absolute ace of a gift for a tea drinker, a charming in white is currently down to an eye-poppingly low $40 at Macy's. That's $82 off the sticker price and as cheap as you'll likely ever find a Le Creuset kettle.

The oolong kettle is crafted from sturdy carbon steel and finished with a porcelain enamel finish. It can be used over any heat source: gas, electric, halogen, induction. You can snag the white pot for this all-time low price of $40 or the Caribbean blue for $60 -- also a great deal. This is a closeout sale so it's unclear how much inventory is left.

Read more: The 5 best tea subscriptions to gift this year