Gift idea: Snatch a $23 set of hand-painted Old Fashioned glasses (normally $60)

Williams Sonoma

If you've got a whiskey drinker or cocktail aficionado on your list -- or you're looking to bolster your own barware collection -- Williams Sonoma has a deal on that is just too good to pass up. The classic set of four 10-ounce cocktail glasses is hand-painted in Turkey with actual gold paint used for the accent. You can (normally $60) when you pop in code EXTRA at checkout for 20% off the already discounted glassware.

If you or the person you're shopping for are more canine-oriented, a is down to $32 (also with code EXTRA). At those prices, I say grab one for you and one for a serial tippler on your holiday list. Pair either set with a nice bottle of brown booze and you've got a foolproof gift.

Find more picks from the Williams Sonoma Warehouse Sale here.