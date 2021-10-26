Apple MacBook Pro 2021 review Facebook Papers: The biggest takeaways Tesla cracks $1 trillion market cap Samsung's The Frame wall-art TV on sale Eternals review
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Gift idea: Snatch a $23 set of hand-painted Old Fashioned glasses (normally $60)

This handsome and giftable foursome of owl-emblazoned cocktail glasses is $37 off right now.

owls.png
Williams Sonoma

If you've got a whiskey drinker or cocktail aficionado on your list -- or you're looking to bolster your own barware collection -- Williams Sonoma has a deal on owl-emblazoned double Old Fashioned glasses that is just too good to pass up. The classic set of four 10-ounce cocktail glasses is hand-painted in Turkey with actual gold paint used for the accent. You can snatch the handsome foursome for just $23 (normally $60) when you pop in code EXTRA at checkout for 20% off the already discounted glassware.

See at Williams Sonoma

If you or the person you're shopping for are more canine-oriented, a similar set with dogs in place of owls is down to $32 (also with code EXTRA). At those prices, I say grab one for you and one for a serial tippler on your holiday list. Pair either set with a nice bottle of brown booze and you've got a foolproof gift.

Find more picks from the Williams Sonoma Warehouse Sale here.