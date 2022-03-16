Get Up to 33% Off Height-Adjustable Computer Workstations and Home Office Desks Today

FlexiSpot

Is the sedentary slump of sitting at a desk for hours getting to you? An adjustable standing desk or other flexible workspace may be the solution. FlexiSpot offers height adjustable desks and desktop workstations that provide an easy transition between sitting and standing so that you can be flexible with how you work. Right now you can at Amazon. But act fast -- this deal ends tonight.

Alternating between sitting and standing throughout the day can have many benefits, such as boosting energy and productivity and preventing or reducing chronic neck, back, shoulder and wrist pain. FlexiSpot has a number of desks, risers, exercise desk bike chairs and standing desk converters on sale that can make your workday more comfortable. Each item comes equipped with different features, with some . Of course, depending on the size and specific needs of your work space, you may elect to purchase a full desk as opposed or even a bike to keep you moving, which will cost more. You can shop the entire collection at the link above. However, we've highlighted a few of our favorite options below to get you started.

FlexiSpot A number of standing desk converters are available in various sizes to accommodate multiple monitors and other flexible setups for work. The large two-tier design accommodates up to two monitors and a full-sized keyboard and mouse or laptop and mouse with room for other accessories. The sturdy X-life structure provides quality gas springs to provide smooth and stable height adjustment. Plus, it is lightweight enough to move wherever you need it or store it out of the way when not in use.

FlexiSpot There are multiple sizes and colors available in the FlexiSpot electric standing desks as well. This desk features a motor lift mechanism that offers smoother height adjustments at a speed of one inch per second. It is also low noise, running at under 50 dB, so it won't disrupt your workspace. A two-button controller allows you to switch postures and adjust between sitting and standing with a single tap.