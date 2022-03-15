Get up to 20% Off on Dreametech Vacuum Cleaners for Your Spring Cleaning Needs

Dreametech sells a wide range of vacuum cleaners and other cleaning products. The company is running a seven-day Amazon sale on five of its products to help you with your spring cleaning needs. Its Bot W10 is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners that I've used for hard flooring, and it's being offered for 22% off.

The normally sells for close to $1,100 but right now you can pick one up for just $854. Amazon has marked it down to $899, but using the code DREAMESCW10 will bring it down even further, making it the best price we've seen yet. This two-in-one device that can both vacuum and mop offers 210 minutes of run time per charge and 4,000pa suction.

Next up is the , which is a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop. It sells for about $600, but clipping the $100 on-page coupon and using code DREAMESC01 at checkout will drop the final price to just $469. It has a 4L large vacuum dust bag that can work up to 65 days, it gives the same 4,000pa suction as the Bot W10 and it can run for 150 minutes on one charge.

Lastly, the affordable cordless vacuum cleaner can be yours for $265 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code DREAMESC01 during checkout. This saves you $35 on the purchase. It has three modes for cleaning, powerful suction and a variety of attachments so you can swap them out based on the surface you're cleaning.