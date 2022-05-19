Get Tech or Gamer Dad Something Nostalgic With 15% Off Grid Studio Art

Ties and tools can get a little tired if you have a Dad who has a bit of a nerd side. Sure, it's always fun to get them the latest gadgets, but honestly those kinds of Dads can beat you to it, getting the latest tech as soon as it drops. If you're looking for something unique for your father figure this Father's Day, consider art that will have Pop nostalgic for the past. Right now is offering a 15% discount sitewide with code DAD15 at checkout, helping you get your old man a gift he'll love to show off.

Grid Studio's vision is to display vintage tech like phones, gaming devices and more by disassembling the device into its component parts and arranging them in a fascinating and engaging way in a classic frame that will look elegant in any setting. While it would be a cool addition to a game room or man cave, it's elegant enough that Dad can show off his love of tech or games in any space, be it the office, living room and beyond. They have a lot of neat options available from , , , , , and more.