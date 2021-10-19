Get 6 bottles of wine for just $25 with FirstLeaf

Firstleaf

Whether you're new to the world of wines or a sommelier in training, it can be challenging to find the right bottle to suit your personal tastes. But Firstleaf Wine Club can help you discover which varieties will match your palate and ships bottles specifically tailored to your preferences.

Right now during CNET's Deal Days, you can get six bottles from Firstleaf delivered to your doorstep for just $25 with free shipping. Simply use the special code CNET25 during checkout. Firstleaf's club is already a great deal, with bottles typically averaging $13 each. But with this discount, you're bringing it down to a little over four bucks a bottle. It's hard to beat that price.

Here's how it works: Firstleaf first asks customers to take a quick quiz asking about your tastes and preference. They then use an advanced algorithm to curate a shipment of wines designed to match your palate and preferences. After your first order, you can rate the wines to further hone in on your personal tastes. We tried this wine club and were truly impressed with the quality of the picks that were delivered. But if you're not as thrilled with the service as we were, you can pause or cancel it at any time. But don't wait: This deal is only good through Wednesday, Oct. 20.

