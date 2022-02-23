Get $200 Off Dreametech's Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

Dreametech

If you're in the market for a high-end self-cleaning robot vacuum cleaner, you'll love this deal. The $1,000 Dreametech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is $200 off until Feb. 28. It usually sells for $1,089 at Amazon, but right now you can clip a coupon on the product page that saves you $150. To sweeten the deal, Dreametech has provided CNET readers an additional $55 discount. Use code W10YF001 during checkout for a total discount of $205. After both discounts, you'll pay $885.

The Dreametech W10 is a smart two-in-one robot vacuum, which comes with an automatic mop wash-and-dry system. Once set up, the device can clean on a schedule for weeks before needing any attention. Note that your floor needs to be uncarpeted for it to work as advertised or you won't be able to use the mop. You'll need to remove the two rotary pads for it to work.

I've been using the machine for a few weeks, and it cleans my tile floor well. (I'm coming from a lower-end Dreametech L10 Pro, which can't self-clean or mop the floors.) The W10 cleans my 1500-square-foot apartment on a single charge. While it takes around 70 minutes to complete the cleaning, the 6400mAh battery is rated to last for up to 210 minutes, so you can clean bigger apartments without any trouble.

The app also allows me to schedule the cleaning for 5 a.m. every day and to choose between vacuuming and mopping modes. There are two separate 4-liter tanks in the dock. The mop is cleaned and soaked from the first tank, while the dirty water is collected in the second.

If you have hard floors and you need a premium robot vacuum cleaner that also mops, the Dreametech W10 would make a great addition to your smart home devices.