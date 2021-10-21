Get $15 off when you spend $40 on iconic American eats from Goldbelly

Goldbelly

Getting around the country is no easy feat these days. That's a major bummer for all the food explorers out there, but one service is helping to bring the country's best eats right to our doorsteps. Goldbelly partners with some truly iconic restaurants, chefs, bakeries and other small purveyors to coordinate fresh deliveries of the best noms the USA has to offer. Right now when you order $40 at Goldbelly, you'll save a cool $15 off your order with special code CNET15.

Support a small business, save a few bucks and get something wildly delicious sent to your doorsteps. This one is just a little too good to pass up.

So what can you have delivered from Goldbelly? Well, what you can't have delivered might be an easier question to answer, but a few favorites that I've had sent include this , and .

Oh and if you're thinking it's a strange idea to order sandwiches or gumbo online? Goldbelly has packing and sending gourmet food down to a science. I've ordered desserts and full BBQ dinners from Goldbelly and they all arrived fresh with meticulous instructions on how to heat or serve them. Some things are already prepared, such as the famous in New Orleans, while others are more like kits you'll put together yourself. Just read carefully before adding to cart.