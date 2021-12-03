Friday kitchen deals: A $13 French press and 50% off Staub's Dutch oven

Deal Savings Price



If you were trapped in a well from Friday until Monday, you missed some enviable sales. But Cyber Monday has given way to Cyber Week and there are still deals out there on the ol' web worthy of a gander. I found three whoppers on kitchen gear including a $10 rice cooker, $13 Brim French press and one awfully giftable Staub Dutch oven, down 50% today.

Insignia rice cooker: $10 Save $10 Insignia I've become attached to my rice cooker. It's not that rice is so difficult to make on the stovetop, but no matter how much practice I've had, I just can't get it as perfectly cooked as the rice cooker. It's a super simple device and thus you don't need to spend a lot of money on it. Speaking of which, this well-rated Insignia cooker is just $10 right now. If you don't already have one, this is about as good a deal as you're going to find.

Brim French press is all about precision brewing but the mechanisms themselves aren't overly complicated. Brim's press coffee maker definitely has a look about it and you can snag the modern French press for just $13 on Woot right now. \This model has a list price of $50 on Amazon. Since Woot is an Amazon deals subsidiary, Prime members get free shipping.