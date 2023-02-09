Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner is the subject of a recall over concerns about harmful bacteria.

Colgate-Palmolive said it is voluntarily recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso after a manufacturing error meant a preservative was not added "at the intended levels" to eradicate Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens.



While people with healthy immune systems are typically not at risk from these bacteria, they can cause serious infections in people with compromised immune systems and other preexisting health conditions.



The recall impacts five varieties of scented Fabuloso manufactured between Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, including lemon, lavender and spring fresh.



Some 3.9 million bottles -- about 80% -- were never released for sale to the public, Fabuloso said.



Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are becoming more difficult to treat because of increasing antibiotic resistance, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers who purchased Fabuloso are instructed to check their UPC and manufacturing codes and file for reimbursement for any affected bottles.