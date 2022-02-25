Yes, Solar Panels Deteriorate Over Time. Here's What You Need to Know

oonal/Getty Images

Solar panels are a long-term investment. There are ways to make them more affordable or stick them on your roof without buying them, and they will likely make you money in the long run -- though how quickly depends on your circumstances. (It will likely take years to make back your investment.) One of the reasons solar panels are worthwhile investments is their longevity.

One journalist found a nearly 40-year-old solar panel still cranking out electricity, and a study in Germany showed that 35-year-old panels had hardly degraded.

Solar panel manufacturers offer decades-long warranties that guarantee panels will produce electricity years after initial purchase. Though, like anything else, they do deteriorate over time. As you consider purchasing solar panels, you'll want to know what you can expect from the panels you'll be using 25 years from now.

How do solar panels deteriorate?

Solar panels are exposed to the worst nature has to throw at them. Hot sun, humid weather, hail storms or snow, they have to weather it all. It's no surprise that deterioration often starts with climate.

Much of the weather-related deterioration of solar panels is due to rapid swings between hot and cold, freezes during periods of high humidity, hot and humid weather and UV radiation. Rapid changes in weather can cause materials to expand and contract, weakening connections like the soldering inside the panels. During freezing temperatures with high humidity, expanding ice can create separation between materials. UV radiation can cause discoloration of surfaces, which can limit the amount of light that reaches the solar cells. Discoloration was one of the most common problems in one study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (though that information [PDF] is over 10 years old at this point).

Given these climate related factors, it's not surprising that the same study found warmer climates saw panels deteriorate a bit more (though not by much).

Should I worry about solar panel deterioration?

Probably not, though it might help you decide on which panels you want. Most companies have long warranties that provide an idea of how the panels will deteriorate with age.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that on average, solar panels deteriorate by about 0.5% per year. This means that at the end of 20 years, a solar panel is likely to generate energy at 90% of its maximum when it was new. In other words, a solar array with a 10-kilowatt capacity will likely produce as much electricity as a 9-kilowatt array 20 years later.

That number is the median of what was reported in a lot of studies the lab identified, which means many solar panels will perform better, but some will be worse. One way to get an idea of what to expect from your panel is to look at the production warranty. Production warranties come from manufacturers and guarantee a certain level of production from your array after a certain number of years.

For example, QCells, which makes widely used solar panels, promises 86% of production after 25 years. QCells sets two other benchmarks: 93.5% after 10 years and at least 98% after the first year.

These numbers are also the ones at which the company agrees to replace your panels. The actual level of deterioration could be less. The example from Germany cited above shows that solar panels are capable of beating the average. The lifespan of solar panels is often pegged at 25 years, but they could continue producing for years after that.

What can I do about it?

Dirt and dust can block sunlight and decrease panel production. While this is a separate issue from the long term deterioration we're discussing here, if you live in a dry area, periodically washing your panels can keep production high. In areas where it rains enough, this shouldn't be a problem.

A lot of solar installations come with a monitoring system that lets you see their daily production. Keeping familiar with your production will help you recognize when something goes wrong.

And while there is little required maintenance for solar panels, it's best to have a professional come out and look if you suspect something's wrong or want your panels checked out. Trying to fix it yourself could void the warranty, which would likely be a bigger problem than the one you started with.

Is there anything you can do to stave off the deterioration? Outside of a warranty claim... not really. Instead, you can spend that time watching the solar energy roll in for years to come.