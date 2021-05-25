Wyze Night Light: Yet another new product from the startup, $20 for a 3-pack

Wyze

Late last year I started losing count of all of the new home products Wyze had introduced within the past several months. There was a video doorbell, a sprinkler system, a security camera, another security camera, a thermostat, a robot vacuum and a professional monitoring service, which we recently reviewed.

The Seattle-based startup's Tuesday announcement of the Wyze Night Light, now available for preorder, only adds to its fast-growing list of devices.

Wyze is known for its affordable lineup of products, ranging from headphones to LED bulbs and, now, a night light. The company wrote a blog post earlier this month, announcing plans to increase the price of its security cameras, citing cost increases, particularly of silicon chips, due to "world events."

It was an unpopular move, but prices are still low for now. The CNET Editors' Choice award-winning Wyze Cam v3, for instance, only increased $3 -- from $24 (plus $6 shipping) to $33 (with free shipping). My colleague Dale Smith goes into greater detail if you want the whole story.

Fortunately Wyze is trying to stick with its budget-friendly model with its new night light, too, priced at $20 for a pack of three with free shipping. Here are the key things you need to know about the Wyze Night Light:

This thing cannot be plugged into a wall outlet. Instead, it has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery with a USB-C port, as well as tape and a magnetic mount for installation. The battery is expected to last for up to three months. White light only: It has a 2,500K color temperature, which is a warm yellow white light, but the light is not color-changing or color-tunable. ( Learn more about color temperature

Wyze says integrated motion and light sensors work together to only turn on the night light within an 18-foot range and when it's dark. Sync your lights: They may only come in a pack of three, but you're supposed to be able to link up to 10 Wyze Night Lights so that they all turn on, even if just one detects motion.

We'll get our hands on a pack of the night lights to test 'em out for ourselves and report back. In the meantime, check out CNET's list of the best smart LEDs.