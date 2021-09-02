Upgrade your Zoom meetings with this camera lighting deal

Neewer

It's a common misconception that you need an expensive camera to have good video. The truth is, most simple cameras built right in to your laptop can capture pretty good video if you have great lighting. And the cool thing about lighting is that it's way cheaper than a big, expensive camera. So while some folks have had fun figuring out how to make their nice cameras behave like webcams for an upgraded Zoom experience, you can make your video quality look much nicer with some upgraded lights.

Lucky for you, a really great desk-mount LED panel dropped from $70 to $56 today.

Neewer's desk-mount LED panel allows you to set up a light you control completely behind your camera. You can set whatever color and brightness you want, so no matter what the natural light is like in your office, you can add some good quality lighting.

If you'd like something a little more robust, there are a lot of other options from Neewer on sale today. A larger photography stick two-pack has , an outdoor lighting kit is and for you budding game streamers out there, Neewer has a green screen you attach to your chair . This is way cheaper than buying a huge camera for your Zoom calls, and will still give you a big upgrade on camera quality.