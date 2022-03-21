Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings Ex-Apple Employee Charged Match Dating App for Single Parents Second Best Show on Netflix Oscars Snub: No Invite for 'West Side Story' Star Oscars 2022 Predictions
Transform Your Outdoor Spaces With Up to 30% Off Govee Smart Lights

Shop smart string lights, flood lights and and more on sale today only at Amazon

Adjustable smart lights are a simple and convenient way to change the atmosphere of any room in your house, but why stop at just the inside? Govee makes a great selection of outdoor smart lights that can help transform your backyard or patio too, and today only at Amazon, you can find select sets on sale for up to 30% off. These deals are only available for today, so be sure to get your order in before the prices go back up.

Summer is just around the corner, and that means its almost time for backyard get-togethers and late night bonfires. These Govee outdoor string lights can turn your backyard into a cozy oasis, and right now you can pick them up for 30% off. They're available in two sizes, 48 foot ($30) or 96 foot ($56), and allow you to adjust the brightness, set timers and choose between six different preset scene modes through your phone or compatible smart home device. If you want something simpler, this 48 foot set of string lights with nearly identical functions is on sale for just $24, but is only controlled through the simple wireless remote, so there's no need to worry about connecting to a Wi-Fi network or Bluetooth.  

If you're looking to kick things up a notch, this four-pack of LED flood lights allows you to set up impressive multicolor displays with millions of different color options and combinations. They're perfect for backyard parties, holiday displays or just as regular flood lights. They can be controlled through your phone of smart home devices, and are on sale for $80, down $25 from the usual price.