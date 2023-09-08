Solar Installations Expected to Set a Record in 2023

The outlook for solar energy looks, well, sunny. The US solar industry expects to add a record 32 gigawatts of new capacity in 2023, according to a report released Thursday. That would mark a 52% increase from 2022.

The report, released by the Solar Energy Industries Association and global research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, notes that the solar market has suffered in recent years from supply-chain challenges "brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by restrictive trade policy."

These challenges are beginning to abate, the report says, and favorable policies in the Inflation Reduction Act are taking hold, hence the increased expectations. You can check out CNET's guide to available solar tax credits, rebates and incentives on home energy upgrades.

Can solar panels save you money? Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.

The total operating solar capacity is expected to grow from 153GW today to 375GW by 2028.

"The United States is now a dominant player in the global clean energy economy, and states like Florida, Texas, Ohio and Georgia are at the forefront of this job growth and economic prosperity," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. "The solar and storage industry is delivering abundant clean energy that is generating tens of billions of dollars of private investment, and this is just the tip of the iceberg."

It's unsurprising that the Sunshine State, Florida, continues to dominate the 2023 state solar rankings, installing 2.5GW of new capacity in the first half of 2023. According to the report, this is 52% more than the next highest state, California, and already marks more solar capacity than Florida has ever installed in a single year.

If you're looking into adding solar to your home, you can check out CNET's solar cheat sheet, our guide to the best solar panels, and our ranking of the best solar companies.