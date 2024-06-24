Shower Running Cold? It Might Be Time for a New Water Heater

Most people probably don’t give their water heater a second thought until they’re in hot -- er, cold -- water.

Water heaters, like most home appliances or systems, can and do fail. But given that most water heaters are tucked away in basements or utility closets, they’re often out of sight, out of mind for homeowners. That doesn’t mean they don’t need attention and upkeep, however.

And for homeowners who do conclude that they need a new water heater -- either expectedly, or not -- it can be a good idea to know what to look for, how long they’ll last, and what you’ll likely end up paying.

When to replace a water heater

If you don’t know when your water heater needs to be replaced, experts say there are typically some signs to look out for. Among the most common signs? Water accumulating under the heater itself, and particles in the water when you turn on a faucet.

“If you start seeing water pooling at the bottom, and if you’re starting to get some sediment,” said Brandon Thompson, the owner of Circle T Handyman, a handyman service in Chicago, Illinois. While Thompson says that the sediment is more or less natural (although not ideal), water heaters can rust, which leads to water leaking out and pooling on the top or under it.

“Slow leaks become big leaks, and big leaks become big problems,” said Scott Cohen, a senior manager of channel marketing at Rheem, a company that manufactures water heaters, boilers, and HVAC equipment. “Think about replacing it if there are any signs of leaks from the tank, or if it’s older and not keeping up with demands -- if you run out of hot water during peak usage times.”

In other words, if you’re running out of hot water, that can be another sign it’s time to look into replacements.

Also, you should take a water heater’s age into account. If the water heater is decades old, you should probably consider replacing it, even if there aren’t any immediate signs of wear. Thompson said that 20 years is "maybe the maximum that you’d want to do” with a single water heater.

How long should a water heater last?

While Thompson says water heaters can last upward of 20 years, the typical water heater more likely has a lifespan of around 10 years. But again, if you’re seeing signs that the tank is on its last legs, you may want to replace it before it fails.

“If it’s well maintained, the average water heater should last 10 to 15 years,” Cohen said. “It will depend on upkeep, water quality in your area, and you can also look at the warranty to get a sense of the minimum lifespan.” But as a general rule of thumb, homeowners may want to plan for their water heater to last for 10 years.

But keep in mind that there are different types of water heaters, each with its own lifespans and maintenance considerations. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most common types:

Storage, or tank-style water heaters

These are the most common types of water heaters, and look like, well, a big tank that’s probably tucked away in your basement or closet. They tend to last between 10 and 15 years and are likely the cheapest types of water heaters out of the gate. They can also run on electricity or gas, but tend to not be efficient. They might cost between $600 and $2,500, according to data from Angi.

Tankless water heaters

Tankless water heaters are smaller than their tank-style counterparts, and more efficient as they use coil systems to heat water. Pricing for the product and installation starts at north of $1,000, in most cases, and can be as high as $3,500. They also run on electricity or gas, but consumers may end up reducing their utility bills due to improved efficiency. Tankless water heaters usually have longer lifespans, too, up to 20 years.

Heat pump or hybrid water heaters

Heat pumps are having a moment, and heat pump technology is also being paired with water heaters to create heat pumps, or hybrid water heaters. These tend to be the most efficient types of water haters, but also the priciest -- they can cost thousands to purchase and install. But they’re also eligible for tax incentives (more on that below), which can help lower the price, and should last around 15 years.

“Heat pump water heaters are rapidly growing in the market, currently,” Cohen said. “There are a lot of incentives that can lower the price.”

How much does it cost to replace a water heater?

The cost of replacing a water heater varies depending on several factors, but mostly, it’ll come down to the cost of the specific water heater you choose as a replacement and the cost of labor in your area. In broad strokes, though, Angi’s data pegs the average cost of a new water heater at just above $1,300, with a typical range between $881 and roughly $1,800.

The size and type of water heater you get will be the primary drivers in the cost of the heater itself.

But again, many factors come into play -- whether you’re buying a newfangled hybrid water heater versus a standard one, and how much plumbers are charging for the job of replacing it, chief among them. You may also want to take into consideration whether additional work will need to be done to your home. That may involve a little demolition to get the old water heater out or a new one in (and subsequent repairs), or any hacking into your existing plumbing to get a new water heater set up correctly. Note, too, that this may also require permits.

One other thing to think about is government incentives. Cohen said for specific types of new water heaters, homeowners may be able to take advantage of federal tax credits that can top out at $2,000, or 30% of the project’s cost. In effect, you may be able to get a newer, more efficient water heater, and get a tax break, too, in some circumstances.

How to keep your water heater running

Upkeep is important, and if you want your water heater to keep chugging along past the 10-year mark, some basic maintenance, performed once or twice per year, can help keep things in order.

Cohen says that a quick visual inspection of the connections and valves for leaks can be an easy thing to do. You may also want to flush the heater itself once per year, which can help get rid of sediment. “The whole process might take half an hour per year,” he says.

For most homeowners, though, if anything looks amiss, both Thompson and Cohen say there’s only one thing to do: Call a plumber.

“There’s not a lot of stuff that a DIYer or homeowner can necessarily do themselves” if they suspect there’s a problem with their water heater, Thompson said. “It’s not the kind of thing where you need to clean the trap in your sink.”

So what should you do if you’re worried that the water heater is ready to go or needs to be checked out?

“Get a plumber,” Thompson said.