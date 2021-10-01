Save to up 30% off Sylvania Smart LED lights today

Amazon

There's a good deal on Amazon for today if you want to stock up on lights. This may not be the brand everyone used growing up, but I have and know how reliable they are. These bulbs will keep your house lit for a long time, and you're saving money while you do.

There are a variety of options to choose from, including standard flood lights that you can dim, LED lights that minimizes blue light and eye strain like the TruWave Natural Series A19 light blub and even Alexa-controlled lights change different colors based on what you want your room to feel like. Whether you want a simple light or a high-tech one, there's a Sylvania light for just about any situation. This is truly a deal of the day and there is no guarantee you'll find any of these light blubs at such a low price. So, I am recommending getting a few lights today and tuck them away until you need them.