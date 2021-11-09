Save $70 on the Google Nest thermostat and get a free smart plug, too

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With another cold winter just around the corner, your thermostat is about to become one of the most important appliances in your home. And having the right can make all the difference when it comes to the bottom line of your utility bill at the end of every month. This third-generation Google Nest smart thermostat can save you on your heating and cooling costs. And with exclusive CNET coupon code SAVEONCNET, you can get one now for $70 off at Adorama.

This deal also includes a free (a $9 value) which can transform any of your regular devices into a smart device with a simple outlet attachment.

Don't let its minimal, sleek packaging fool you, the only thing simple about this thermostat is its design. Programmed to learn as you use it, the Nest will build a schedule around the times and temperatures that you prefer. Using motion sensors and your phone's location, it can also detect when you're not at home so you don't have to worry about automatically heating an empty house. Compatible with the Nest app, Google Assistant and Alexa, you can also control the thermostat remotely or via voice so you never have to come home to a freezing cold or stiflingly hot house.

Read more: Best smart thermostats

While its not completely necessary, if you're like me and prefer all your devices to run through the same system, you can also pick up a for $30 off at Adorama as well. Just use the same SAVEONCNET coupon code at checkout.