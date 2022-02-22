Save $200: This 1,000-Watt Power Station Can Keep You Powered Up Anywhere

Jackery

As more parts of our lives continue to migrate to the digital realm, it's getting harder and harder to get off the grid entirely. Luckily it's also never been easier to stay connected, no matter where you are. This Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station lets you charge your phone, laptop and lots of other devices, even when you're camping or on the road. Plus, it's handy to have around in case of a power outage. The Explorer 1000 typically sells for $999, but when you use our exclusive promo code 200CNETJACK you can pick it up for $200 off.

At just 22 pounds, the compact Jackery Explorer 1000 was named our overall best power station for 2022. It boasts an impressive 1,002-Wh capacity, enough to charge your phone up to 100 times or power a camping light for up to 70 hours. Despite its size, it's equipped with two USB-C and two USB-A ports, three AC outlets and an LCD display that tells you how much charge you've got left. It also has a built-in cooling fan to help prevent overheating. It can be recharged through a standard AC outlet, using your car's battery, or through compatible solar panels. And while it won't provide a bigger discount, you can use this promo code on the solar panel bundles for a simple and portable all-in-one renewable power system.