Save $130 on a reliable DuroStar portable generator, just $270 today

If you've been subject to frequent power outages, you know how frustrating, disruptive and even dangerous they can be. A reliable portable power generator is the easiest way to avoid spoiled food and unsafe temperatures when the lights go out. They're also extremely handy to have on big camping trips, park outings, backyard gatherings and tailgate affairs. Right now, a DuroStar gas-powered generator with 4,000 watts of power is on major sale, down to .

That's 33% off the normal price ($400) on a powerful generator made by one of the leading brands in the category. In fact, two of DuroStar's popular gas models landed on CNET's list of best portable generators. This machine has a 7-horsepower, air-cooled overhead valve engine with a recoil start that cranks out 3,300 constant running watts of power.

For comparison, the same model is selling for where it gets and a healthy 4.5-star rating. While this has all the makings of an excellent deal and even includes free shipping for Prime members, please be aware that it cannot be returned, because it takes gasoline and there are safety and shipping concerns for equipment that has held combustible gases.