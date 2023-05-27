New York Sets New Record for Electricity Generated by Solar Power

Last week, New York generated roughly 20% of its electricity from solar power, a record for the state.

According to the New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state's electrical grid, a combination of residential and commercial installations generated 3,330 megawatts of electricity between noon and 1 p.m. on May 18.

That's enough to supply electricity to between 2.7 million and 3.4 million homes.

Behind-the-meter solar, which is generated and used on-site, accounted for 3,200 megawatts. Front-of-the-meter solar, which goes back into the grid, accounted for just 130 megawatts.

"New York is one of the most robust solar markets in the U.S. with programs such as NY-Sun driving significant growth across the state," Doreen Harris, president of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said in a statement.

Harris said Tuesday's milestone moved the state closer to meeting the benchmarks set in the Climate Act, which requires 70% of energy to come from zero-emission sources by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

NY-Sun offers some of the best tax incentives for solar panels in the US, with residents able to qualify for a credit worth 25% of the cost of their system, up to $5,000.

In the Solar Energy Industry Association's ranking of states' solar markets this year, New York was ranked 10th, with 4,259 megawatts of solar installed and 711,327 homes powered by solar panels.

