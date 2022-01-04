CES 2022 live Free at-home COVID-19 tests Nvidia Omniverse Morbius release delayed Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in Theranos trial Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
New solar roof game changer? This shingle at CES 2022 could cost 50% less than Tesla's, and nails right into your roof

A new solar shingle launched at CES 2022 goes into place with just a nail gun. Here's why it could be a big deal.

Timberline Solar Energy Shingles can be nailed directly to the roof.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

What would you say to faster, easier and dramatically cheaper installation of your solar roof? A solar roofing giant hopes that's a resounding "yes." At CES 2022, GAF Energy, a subsidiary of Standard Industries and sister company to roofing giant GAF, introduced a new solar shingle, called Timberline, that can be installed with a nail gun directly onto your roof. That means faster installation at cheaper costs that come in at about half of what Tesla's solar roof costs, according to a GAF Energy spokesperson. 

Since they'll both go on with a nail gun, Timberline Solar Energy Shingles can be easily installed with traditional shingles. They can also be incorporated with GAF shingles to create a solar roof. Install times are "consistently ... half that required for rack-mounted solar," a GAF Energy spokesperson said, and at a comparable cost.

The claim is significant -- installation is typically the largest expense for residential solar energy systems.

Timberline Solar installed on a house.

The electrical components and wiring are located on top of the shingle because of its low profile. This makes for easy access for servicing, the company said. But it also means that while the shingles are less than a quarter of an inch thick, the conduit for the wiring is visible.

GAF shingles go on a lot of roofs (1.4 million each year, the company says). It will be interesting to see if an easy-to-install product paired with such a large network boosts the adoption of solar as the company hopes it will. 

The new solar shingle received an award at CES 2022 for Best of Innovation Award for Smart Cities, in addition to innovation awards in the smart cities and smart home categories.