More Blackouts Are Coming This Summer. Here's How To Prepare

Much of the US and Canada has a higher than normal risk of blackouts this year. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warns that above average temperatures (which drive up demand for electricity) and an ongoing drought (which decreases supply of hydroelectricity) could cause problems for chunks of the grid this year.

Avoiding this kind of blackout would require reducing demand or increasing supply. If a blackout does occur in your area, a backup power source like a portable power station or a generator can keep some of your lights on. If purchasing one of these is out of reach or doesn't seem worth it, you can still prepare for a blackout by gathering a few key supplies. A bit of planning can make sure you're not left completely high and dry when you're in the dark.

Why prepare for a blackout?

Blackouts are disruptive, plain and simple. Those disruptions could range from something as simple as an interrupted TV show to as life-threatening as a temperature-sensitive medicine going bad.

Most people grew up doing fire drills in school. Earthquake drills are expected on the West coast. Tornado drills throughout the Midwest and South are regular occurrences. While blackouts pose less of an immediate danger, you can take a few steps to make sure you're as safe as can be.

How to prepare for a blackout: A checklist

The Department of Energy recently published some things to have on hand for blackout preparation. That list is below, with a few additions.

Flashlights and batteries

Candles and matches: Candles don't run out of battery and matches are a reliable fire starter. Take extra caution with open flames, don't leave them unattended and don't use them if there's a risk of a gas leak.

Alternative lighting: Getting a solar lantern which can recharge without plugging in

Your utility's emergency number: If you smell a gas leak, you don't want to be reliant on Wi-Fi to pull up your utility's emergency number. Write it down somewhere.

Backup generator: Generators can be big purchases to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Ice packs and a cooler: If you have medicine that needs to stay cold, make sure you have some ice packs and a cooler ready. Then, only open it when you need it. Each time it's opened, cold air escapes and reduces the time the interior will stay cold. The same goes for your fridge and freezer.

Water: If you get water from a well, you'll need to keep water on hand. The DOE suggests one gallon a day per person.

Food: Keep some food that's non-perishable doesn't require cooking. Canned goods would work well here.

First-aid kit: You can stock your own first aid kit or buy one from the Red Cross.

Disaster plan: Decide beforehand where you and your family will meet if your home is not an option and communication isn't possible.

Locations of cooling stations: Cities often have cooling stations in the summer (or warming stations in the winter). If your air conditioning is out, make sure you know places you can head if it gets dangerously hot.

What to do after a blackout

After the power comes back, the hard part is over, but you'll need to dispose of any spoiled food or medicine. With food, it's best to err on the side of caution. Throw things away if they've been unrefrigerated (above 40 degrees) for two or more hours, the Department of Homeland Security says. (The department runs the website Ready.gov with tips to prepare for almost any kind of disaster.) With medicines, it's best to consult with your doctor.

A blackout is bound to bring some sort of inconvenience, but managing that inconvenience and staying safe is possible with just a bit of preparation.