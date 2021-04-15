Lumens spring sale: 40% off lights, fixtures and accessories

Lighting can set the mood, create ambiance and even affect our mental health. Nobody knows this better than Lumens Lights. Founded in 2006 with a focus on "open-minded modern" style, Lumens carries a variety of fixtures and lighting that will go with any decor. Right now at its spring sale event you can save up to 40% on unique lamps, ceiling lights, wall fixtures and accessories. Looking to upgrade your entire home? Get a bulk discount of up to 50% when you order multiple pieces from its warehouse sale.
Lumens is also giving an additional discount when you shop from selected manufacturers. If you don't see your favorite brand listed below, try code PROMO5 for 5% off your cart. Stack code STRING on orders over $400 to receive this string light kit (valued at $100) for free.
- Save 15% off dweLED products with code DWELED
- Save 15% off Koncept products with code KONCEPT
- Save 15% off George Kovacs products with code KOVACS
- Save 15% off Minka-Lavery products with code MINKA
- Save 15% off Robert Abbey products with code ROBERTABBEY
Some unique deals include $43 off this Mr. Go! Portable Table Lamp after code or $60 off this Vornado 20-inch Pendant light.
If you're shopping to upgrade a room, multiple rooms or an entire house, buying in bulk from the Lumen warehouse sale can save you a lot on already discounted items from its open-box selections. Use code MORE to save:
- Additional 10% off 1 item
- Additional 20% off 2 items
- Additional 30% off 3 items
- Additional 40% off 4 items
- Additional 50% off 5 items or more
Items do not have to be the same model for the code to work. Mix and match sale selections to hit the required number of products in your cart. Get free shipping on orders over $49.
