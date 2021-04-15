Lumens spring sale: 40% off lights, fixtures and accessories

Deal Savings Price



Lighting can set the mood, create ambiance and even affect our mental health. Nobody knows this better than Lumens Lights. Founded in 2006 with a focus on "open-minded modern" style, Lumens carries a variety of fixtures and lighting that will go with any decor. Right now at its spring sale event you can save up to 40% on unique lamps, ceiling lights, wall fixtures and accessories. Looking to upgrade your entire home? Get a bulk discount of up to 50% when you order multiple pieces from its warehouse sale.

Lumens If you're shopping to upgrade a room, multiple rooms or an entire house, buying in bulk from the Lumen warehouse sale can save you a lot on already discounted items from its open-box selections. Use code MORE to save: Additional 10% off 1 item

Additional 20% off 2 items

Additional 30% off 3 items

Additional 40% off 4 items

Additional 50% off 5 items or more Items do not have to be the same model for the code to work. Mix and match sale selections to hit the required number of products in your cart. Get free shipping on orders over $49.

