Light up your bedroom or office with this surprisingly smart lamp that's only $30

I've been spoiled by smart lights. I love telling my army of Philips Hue lights when to turn on and off and how brightly to shine. But this gooseneck floor lamp is very nearly as smart, and is convenient enough to steal my heart, equipped with a remote control, scene modes and color temperature adjustment, and even a night-light mode. Right now, for a limited time and while supplies last, Amazon seller G-mile has the Tomshine Floor Lamp for $30, down from its regular price of $40. To get this price, you'll need to apply the promo code CNET0420DJ at checkout.

The 64-inch-high adjustable gooseneck floor lamp is adjustable through a range of color temperatures from a cool 6,000 degrees to a warm 3,000 degrees. The lamp's touch-sensitive control lets you smoothly brighten or dim the light, and you can also control it from across the room with a remote control. It has six scene modes including a reading light, work light and a soothing light for nursing.

The 10-watt LED bulb delivers 1,500 lumen, more or less equivalent to a 100-watt incandescent bulb. The whole thing stands on a weighted base that keeps it standing securely without taking up a lot of space. What's missing? Alexa, honestly. But for $36, I don't imagine I should expect voice control -- and you can always connect it to a smart plug if you need that.

