Level Up Your Gaming Space With These $29 G-Home Smart Light Strips

What if I told you that you could upgrade the lighting in your gaming room without spending a lot of money? If you're interested in multicolored string lights that will level up your gaming space, consider this two-pack of 15-foot G-Home smart LED string lights for .

I've spent a lot of time setting up my own gaming channel as a hobby. Now that I'm done with all the technical stuff, I'm slowly improving my space to make my room look better on the internet. I was given these G-Home smart LED string lights to try out, and I can say that these lights work great and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

You'll want to make sure you use the G-Home app. This is where you can change your light settings, including color and brightness to make your lights visually appealing. There are built-in themes that you can choose from, such as "working," which gives off a bright white light, and "colorful" or "dazzling," which cycle through every color, similar to Christmas lights. You can even link these string lights to music.

However, make sure you know where and how you're going to put these lights in, because the adhesive will wear out and won't stick to certain surfaces. You can simply use double-stick tape if you screw up and don't want to replace them. With beautiful lights and a simple app, I've found these to be a good replacement for the Govee lights that I like so much.

