Keep Things Running With This $239 Portable Power Station (Save $61)

Portable power stations allow people to charge their devices when away from home or in areas where there is no power outlet available. There are a variety of portable power stations available on the market, ranging from small, lightweight units to larger units with more features.

Today's portable power stations can do everything from charge your phone to power your entire home in an emergency, and you don't have to pay a fortune for a good one. Right now, the , chosen as one of our Best Portable Power Stations for 2022, is available for just $239 when you use code CNETEB3A at checkout. That's a $61 savings. This 600 watt unit is reliable, energy-efficient and easy to carry on road trips or camping off the grid.

There are a variety of outlets on this unit so that you can charge whatever you need on the road. Use it to charge your phone or laptop, power a rice cooker, fan or mini-fridge and much more. It can even power a CPAP machine for up to 9 hours. There are nine outputs that allow for charging multiple devices at once, including classic AC and DC output, 100 watt Type-C, car socket and even wireless charging.

This power station can be recharged via AC, solar panels, car, generator or a combination of AC and solar or AC and adapter, which gives you greater versatility when on the road. also features fast charging, so you can get to an 80% charge in just 30 minutes. You can also use the Bluetti app to monitor your device within a 10 meter radius and even turn it off and on through your phone. Keep in mind that this unit is not waterproof, so if you are using this unit outside, be sure to cover it in the event of inclement weather.

The LiFePO4 battery is also a safer alternative to traditional Lithium-ion cell batteries. It has thermal and chemical stability which provides better performance and even guarantees over 2,500 cycles (charges to 80% capacity). Plus, the battery management system monitors and protects your device from potential risks like overload, low voltage, low and high temperatures, short circuiting and over current.