How to Install the Wyze Night Light in Four Easy Steps

The Wyze Night Light is a simple, rechargeable night light with an integrated dawn-to-dusk sensor that turns on when it's dark and motion is detected. They come in packs of three for $20 and can operate independently or synced. When synced, if one night light detects motion at night, the other night lights will turn on as well. Wyze lets you sync up to 10 night lights.

They charge via a USB-C cable (not included) and battery life can vary a lot depending on how often the motion sensor detects activity and whether the lights are synced. Learn more about the Wyze Night Light in my full review, but here we're going to walk through how to install one of these battery-powered budget night lights.

The install

Wyze's Night Light doesn't plug into an outlet. It attaches to the wall with a magnetic plate. For a pack of three night lights, Wyze includes three magnetic plates and three adhesive strips. Fortunately, installing them is very straightforward. Here's how it works:

Attach an adhesive strip to the magnetic plate

Each adhesive strip has a tab at the end. The tab should extend past the magnet. That way, you can easily pull down on the tab to remove the adhesive if you ever want to uninstall or otherwise move the night light.

Stick the magnetic plate to the wall

According to Wyze, you should place the adhesive-backed magnet somewhere between 1.6 and 3.9 feet from the ground.

Connect the night light to the magnetic plate

Each Wyze Night Light has a magnetic back that connects to the magnetic plate so you can easily remove them for charging.

Set your light (or lights) to auto mode

This is the final step. If you want all of your lights to work together, install each one and then set them all to auto mode at the same time. The lights will flash for several seconds before stopping. This syncs them so that when one light detects motion at night, all of the other lights will turn on, too.

If you don't want your lights to work together, simply set them to auto mode at different times. Each light will still flash for about 30 seconds, but they won't sync together.

