Home Energy-Savings Cheat Sheet: Slash Your Water, Electric and Gas Bills This Summer

Between still-high grocery costs, gas prices and rent, you may face some tough questions this summer. How do you save money on monthly expenses, for example, including gas, electric, water and AC bills?

Electricity and energy prices are predicted to remain high throughout this upcoming summer, which means American families will be bracing to spend hundreds of dollars on utility bills each month. Rather than straining your budget, consider making some behavioral changes that will reduce the energy you use and, thus, cut down your bills.

CNET staffers have followed fluctuating utility bills over the last several months and have written numerous articles with tips and tricks on how to slash energy bills. There are effective ways to pocket more money each month, and many of them are minor lifestyle changes you can make today. Below, we've compiled every article that can help you achieve lower electric, water and energy costs. And if you like this cheat sheet guide, you can also explore our solar cheat sheet and our home sustainability cheat sheet.

National average utility bills

In the US, the average family should expect to spend close to $300 every month on electricity, gas, water and sewer bills -- but that price can fluctuate greatly depending on region and usage.

Here's a breakdown of average monthly utility costs, according to Move.org, as well as a breakdown of the 10 states with the highest average utility bills in the US:

Electricity: $117.46

Natural gas: $61.69

Water: $45.44

Sewer: $66.20

10 states with the highest average utility bills in the US State Electricity Natural gas Water US average $117.46 $61.69 $45.44 Hawaii $162.66 $236.83 $45.44 Connecticut $161.55 $80.94 $45.44 Alabama $143.95 $78.83 $45.44 Georgia $129.92 $85.88 $45.44 Arizona $136.70 $78.22 $45.44 Massachusetts $132.18 $80.49 $45.44 Rhode Island $130.75 $81.55 $45.44 New Hampshire $120.01 $82.20 $45.44 South Carolina $138.16 $61.69 $45.44 Texas $132.59 $61.69 $45.44

Save money on electric and gas bills

Probably the most important utility and the largest utility bill for Americans is electricity. You may have noticed a spike in electricity bills over the past few years, the reason being rising natural gas prices. Natural gas accounts for about 38% of the country's electricity production, so these bills are understandably connected.

Natural gas prices are expected to remain high, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Considering many household appliances use natural gas -- including stoves, ovens, dryers, fridge and gas-powered furnaces -- your bill can be considerable.

Here are some tried and true ways to lower your electric and gas bills:

For renters who may not be able to make any large-scale adjustments, try these 10 apartment-friendly, energy-saving tips.

Save on water bills all year long

Between showers, sinks, toilets, dishwashers

It's important to save on your water bill. Here's how:

So many of your appliances require water. Luckily, there are ways to cut down and save. Madhourse/Getty Images

More tips to save money during the summer

On average, it costs between $75 and $175 per month to run a central air conditioning system and cool a home in the US. For many Americans in the South and Southwest, summer is the most brutal time of year for expenses.

Here's how to beat the heat without putting a dent in your wallet:

Learn to save money during the winter, too

Winter can be a costly time of year for many Americans in colder climates who rely on furnaces. Here are a few tips to help you pocket more cash:

For all your heating information, explore our winter utility FAQ.

